It is the USFL Conference Championship game as the Michigan Panthers face off with the Birmingham Stallions. It is time to continue our UFL odds series with a Panthers-Stallions USFL Conference Championship prediction and pick.

The Michigan Panthers finished with the top record in the UFL this year and the top seed in the USFL conference. They finished 9-1 with the only loss coming in week nine after they had clinched a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Panthers finished 7-3 on the year, taking the second spot in the USFL conference, and being tied for the second-best record in the UFL overall. These two just played last week in the final week of the season. The Stallions would be down 16-6 at the half but would come back to take a one-point lead on an Adrian Martinez touchdown pass with 59 seconds left. The Panthers had a chance to win it but would miss a field goal as time expired.

Here are the UFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFL Odds: Panthers-Stallions Odds

Michigan Panthers: +5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Birmingham Stallions: -5 (-105)

Moneyline: -27-

Over: 43.(-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

Why The Panthers Can Cover/Win

The Panthers are third in the UFL in yards this year, sitting second in rushing yards, but sixth in passing. Still, they are fourth in the UFL in points per game. Danny Etling has been the primary starter for the Panthers this year. He has missed some time, but played last week, and will continue as the starter in this one. He completed 69 of 114 passes, god 787 yards this year. Etling threw three touchdown passes and was intercepted twice this year. He also ran for 143 yards and two scores this year.

Matthew Colburn II has taken over as the lead back this year. He has 401 yards rushing on the year, with four touchdowns, in just eight games. Further, the Panthers have Wes Hills. He has run for 377 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers have scored well on the ground this year, scoring 19 times on the ground this year. Marcus Simms has been great receiving. He has brought in 23 receptions this year for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Trey Quinn also had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one score this year. Rounding out the top receiving options is Siaosi Mariner, who has 346 yards and two scored.

The Panthers are fourth in yards against per game this year. The Panthers are third in points allowed per game this year while sitting second against the run and fifth against the pass. Breeland Speaks has been solid this year. He has 13 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks on the year. Kai Nacua has been amazing in coverage. He has three interceptions and eight pass breakups on the year.

Why The Stallions Can Cover/Win

The Stallions are first in the UFL in yards per game, sitting first in rushing yards per game as well, and second in passing yards. They are first to the UFL in points per game this year as well. Adrian Marinez has been amazing this year for the Stallions. He has completed 134 passes on 229 attempts. He has also thrown 15 touchdowns this year with just three interceptions. Martinez also leads the team in rushing. He has run for 528 yards this year and three touchdowns.

Ricky Person Jr. has led the rushing attack from the halfback spot. He has 297 yards rushing with six scores this year. Further, CJ Marable had 293 yards this year and has scored four times as well. In the receiving game, Deon Cain leads the way. He has 436 yards on the year with three scores while leading the team with 33 receptions. Jace Sternberger has scored four times this year while bringing in 454 yards. Ricky Person has also been solid in the receiving game out of the backfield, with 13 receptions for 150 yards this year.

The Stallions are second in the UFL in yards against per game, they are first in rushing yards against per game while sitting fourth in passing yards against per game this year. The Stallions also allow the second-fewest points per game this year. Carlos Davis has been great this year. He has 23 tackles but also has four tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and a forced fumble. Further, Taco Charlton has five tackles for a loss and six sacks, while Jordan Thompson and Dondrea Tillamn both have six tackles for a loss and over three sacks. Additionally, AJ Thomas has three interceptions and four pass breaks up this year.

Final Panthers-Stallions Prediction & Pick

While the Stallions have not looked good in the last two weeks, part of that was the Stallions knowing they all but had the top seed locked up. They did not show much last week of their offense and still came away with the win. The best player on the field this year has been Adrian Martinez, and he will continue to shine in this one. Take the Stallions to cover.

Final Panthers-Stallions Prediction & Pick: Stallions -5 (-105)