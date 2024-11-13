ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UL Monroe continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Auburn. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe-Auburn prediction and pick.

The struggling Auburn Tigers (3-6) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (5-4) in a crucial Week 12 non-conference matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn, desperate to salvage their season, looks to snap a four-game losing streak and keep their slim bowl hopes alive. Head coach Hugh Freeze faces mounting pressure, with a 0-12 record against teams with winning records during his tenure. The Warhawks, meanwhile, aim to capitalize on Auburn's vulnerabilities and secure a signature win. While Auburn enters as favorites, their inconsistent performances this season make this game far from a guaranteed victory. Expect a hard-fought battle as both teams have much to prove in this late-season clash.

Here are the UL Monroe-Auburn College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Monroe-Auburn Odds

UL Monroe: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Auburn: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Auburn

Time: 12:45 PM ET/9:45 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UL Monroe Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-3

Over/Under: 5-4

Head-to-Head: 0-5 ML / 3-2 ATS / 2-3 O/U

While Auburn enters as heavy favorites, UL Monroe has the potential to pull off a stunning upset in Week 12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Warhawks, boasting a respectable 5-4 record, have shown resilience and the ability to compete against tough opponents this season. Their offense, averaging an impressive 303.6 yards and 21.6 points per game under the guidance of their coaching staff, has the firepower to challenge Auburn's defense. UL Monroe's balanced attack, featuring both an effective passing game and a solid ground assault, could exploit the vulnerabilities in Auburn's defensive unit, which has struggled at times this season. The Warhawks' ability to mix up their plays and keep the Tigers' defense guessing could be a key factor in their potential success.

Defensively, UL Monroe has had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, thanks to a well-timed bye week. This extra preparation time could prove crucial in developing a game plan to contain Auburn's offense, which has been inconsistent throughout the season. The Tigers, coming off a disappointing 3-6 record and struggling with confidence, may be vulnerable to an upset, especially if they underestimate their Sun Belt Conference opponents. UL Monroe's coaching staff will likely emphasize the importance of creating turnovers and capitalizing on Auburn's mistakes. With the Tigers facing mounting pressure and potential distractions, the Warhawks have a unique opportunity to seize the moment and secure a signature win that could define their season. If UL Monroe can start strong, control the tempo of the game, and force Auburn into uncomfortable situations, they have a legitimate shot at pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-5

Over/Under: 3-6

Head-to-Head: 5-0 ML / 2-3 ATS / 2-3 O/U

Despite their struggles this season, the Auburn Tigers are poised to secure a much-needed victory against UL Monroe in Week 12 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn, with a 3-6 record, has faced a challenging schedule in the SEC and is hungry for a win to build momentum. The Tigers' offense, led by quarterback Payton Thorne, has shown flashes of potential throughout the season. Thorne, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game, has the ability to exploit UL Monroe's secondary, which has been vulnerable at times. Additionally, Auburn's ground game, spearheaded by Jarquez Hunter with 437 rushing yards and two touchdowns, presents a formidable challenge for the Warhawks' defense. The Tigers' balanced offensive attack, combined with the home-field advantage of Jordan-Hare Stadium, should provide them with ample opportunities to put points on the board.

Defensively, Auburn has been solid, allowing just 19.2 points per game, ranking 23rd nationally. This stingy defense, particularly strong against the run (allowing only 109.4 yards per game), is well-equipped to contain UL Monroe's offense, which has struggled to find consistency this season. The Tigers' pass rush, with 20 sacks on the year, could disrupt the Warhawks' passing game and force turnovers. Furthermore, Auburn's experience against top-tier SEC competition has prepared them for this matchup, giving them a significant edge in terms of game speed and intensity. With the Tigers fighting to keep their slim bowl hopes alive and UL Monroe potentially overlooking this non-conference opponent, expect Auburn to come out focused and determined, ultimately securing a convincing victory on their home turf.

Final UL Monroe-Auburn Predictions & Pick

While Auburn enters as heavy favorites, this matchup could be closer than the 23.5-point spread suggests. The Tigers have struggled this season, going 3-6 and showing inconsistency on both sides of the ball. UL Monroe, at 5-4, has demonstrated the ability to compete and score points. Auburn's home-field advantage and superior talent should give them the edge, but their recent performances raise doubts about their ability to cover such a large spread. UL Monroe's offense could keep them within striking distance as they cover the spread on the road against a tough competitor in the Auburn Tigers.

Final UL Monroe-Auburn Predictions & Pick: