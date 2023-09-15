Texas A&M looks to bounce back from a disappointing Week 2 loss in a matchup against UL Monroe. We continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe-Texas A&M prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Aggies started the season with an impressive 52-10 win against New Mexico. However, the momentum changed in Week 2, as Jimbo Fisher's team squandered a 17-7 lead in the second quarter in a 48-33 loss at Miami. That makes this a pivotal game for Texas A&M ahead of the start of SEC play in Week 4 against Auburn.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks, who are coached by former Auburn head coach Terry Bowden, have started 2-0 with two close wins. They defeated Army 17-13 in the season opener and then scored a 24-14 victory over Lamar in Week 2.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Monroe-Texas A&M Odds

UL Monroe: +36.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: – 36.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-115)

Under: 53.5 (-105)

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Texas A&M

TV: SEC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4 ET/PT

Why UL Monroe Will Cover The Spread

If UL Monroe is going to cover the five-touchdown-plus spread, it'll need to find some offense. The Warhawks finished 102nd in scoring offense and 111th in total offense a season ago, and a combined 41 points through two games isn't exactly a significant jump. Hunter Herring took over the starting quarterback job in the win over Lamar, but the passing game has been a non-factor through two games. Instead, it's the running back duo of Hunter Smith (20 carries, 204 yards, two TDs) and Isaiah Woullard (24 carries, 169 yards) that's been the focal point of the offense. The Warhawks rank ninth in the country with 246.0 rushing yards per game.

The question is, can UL Monroe find yards and big plays through the air? The opportunity is there. Just ask Miami. Texas A&M's tackling was atrocious against the Hurricanes, and there's lots of criticism of defensive coordinator DJ Durkin's playcalling. Perhaps that combination could allow UL Monroe to break through for a few big plays.

However, the Warhawks currently rank 131st nationally with a whopping 95.5 passing yards per game. That won't be enough to keep this game close. The Aggies' run defense is better than its pass defense, so scoring points could be a chore for the visiting team unless Herring or game-one starting quarterback Jiya Wright can kick things up a notch.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread

Bobby Petrino was brought in to reinvigorate Texas A&M on offense. He's done just that thus far. While sophomore quarterback Connor Weigman threw a couple of interceptions at Miami (the first two of his career), he's been very good under Petrino's leadership. Weigman has completed 49 of 76 pass attempts for 572 yards and seven touchdowns, and he's only been sacked once to this point.

It's not just Weigman that presents issues for UL Monroe in this game. His supporting cast is filled with talented playmakers. Evan Stewart is off to a tremendous start with 19 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Then there's 6-6 sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas, who has 10 receptions for 112 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Ainias Smith has caught six balls for 67 yards in his return from injury, and Moose Muhammad has added a score on his four receptions.

The running game has been led by Amari Daniels with 25 carries and 113 yards, but Texas A&M figures to get 5-star freshman Rueben Owens more involved moving forward. He's only had 12 carries for 32 yards, and this could be the breakthrough game he's been looking for against a team that's allowing 148.5 rushing yards per contest (91st nationally).

Even if the Aggies give up some points, UL Monroe will have to craft the perfect game plan to slow down Petrino's bunch.

Final UL Monroe-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Here's a stat that could be in favor of UL Monroe making this interesting: The Warhawks forced only eight turnovers in 2022, but they've already forced seven in two games this season. More of those will be necessary to give UL Monroe a shot at success in College Station. Even with Texas A&M's defensive issues, the Warhawks could struggle to find points in a hostile environment at Kyle Field. The Aggies will not struggle to find points with Weigman under center, and they should score early and often. It's worth noting that UL Monroe lost 52-10 at Texas and 63-7 at Alabama in its two games against power conference teams a season ago. This game could feature a similar scoreline against what should be a Texas A&M team with something to prove.

Final UL Monroe-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -36.5 (-110)