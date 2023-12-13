Uma Thurman will star with Richard Gere in Oh, Canada, directed by Paul Schrader. The film is based on Russel Banks' 2021 book Foregone.

Oscar nominee Uma Thurman reunites with Richard Gere in the movie Oh, Canada, Deadline reported. Thurman and Gere previously worked together in the 1992 movie Final Analysis.

The film is written and directed by Paul Schrader, and is an adaptation of the 2021 novel Foregone, written by Russel Banks. The movie finished production, having received an interim agreement in October. This is Schrader's second Banks' adaptation. The first was 1997's Affliction.

Oh, Canada follows the story of documentary filmmaker Leonard Fife (Gere). At 80 years old, he gets sick with cancer and has very little time left. Fife is an unreliable narrator — and man. He tells his story as a draft-dodger who left his family and started another. Fife was one of the 60,000 draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in the Vietnam War.

He also consistently evades accountability for his actions as he escaped to Canada. The Kill Bill actress plays Fife's present-day wife and creative partner. The film is produced by Tiffany Boyle, David Gonzales, Meghan Hanlon, Scott LaStaiti and Luisa Law. The film also stars Jacob Elordi and Kristine Froseth.

Thurman most recently played President Ellen Claremont in the massively popular movie Red, White and Royal Blue. The film was based on Casey McQuiston's best-selling book of the same name. It premiered at number one worldwide on Prime Video. It's currently the streaming platform's top three most-watched romantic comedy movies of all time.

She also starred in Nicol Paone's comedy thriller The Kill Room, reuniting with Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

Thurman will join Charlize Theron in the upcoming sequel to The Old Guard on Netflix. It's expected to be released in 2024.

Oh, Canada's release date, on the other hand, hasn't been announced yet.