Britney Spears has signed off on her ex Kevin Federline relocating their two teenage sons to Hawaii. However, the popstar is not happy about how their private family matter has become public in the last few weeks.

Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, wrote a letter dated May 31 to Federline’s attorney informing him that the “Circus” singer will not disrupt Federline’s plans of relocating their sons to Hawaii per Entertainment Tonight. The couple shares sons Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17.

In the letter however, Rosengart slammed Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, about making their private matter public and “creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue.” Rosengart added that by making their issue public “it was undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary.”

A source told the publication that “Britney loves and has always supported her children and wants them to be happy.” In a statement to ET, Kaplan says, “I responded to Mr. Rosengart about how I feel about that and I am not going to involve myself in an involuntary pen-pal relationship with him.”

“I’m sure Kevin is very pleased,” Kaplan said of Federline’s feelings on the matter. “He needs to make plans for the move and these plans take months to put it into effect.”

This comes two weeks after the outlet reported that Kaplan sent a letter to Spears’ attorney about asking the singer if her sons could move to Hawaii with Federline and his wife Victoria Prince. Kaplan later spoke to ET’s Kevin Frazier about why he chose to send the initial letter in the first place.

“Well, the reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they’re able to relocate to Hawaii,” Kaplan said. “And even though Kevin has sole legal custody over the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call defacto sole physical custody or, for the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent.”

He added that Spears would “do the smart thing and not object” as she has not exercised any visitation or custody “in the last year.”