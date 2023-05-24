Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Undisputed’s The Italian Dragon Update arrived on Tuesday, and it adds more fighters and venues to the boxing simulation game. Developer Steel City Interactive also implemented changes to both the AI and gameplay, as well as patches for individual fighters.

Undisputed’s Newest Fighters

Three new fighters, along with their complete roster profiles have been released. The new fighters are as follows:

Joe Calzaghe joins the Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions. He is the currently the longest-reigning super-middleweight champion after holding onto his WBO title for over 10 years during his career. He holds an impressive 46 wins (32 by KO), and no losses.

joins the Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions. He is the currently the longest-reigning super-middleweight champion after holding onto his WBO title for over 10 years during his career. He holds an impressive 46 wins (32 by KO), and no losses. Tommy Morrison joins the Heavyweight division. Morrison’s career spanned more than 19 years due to stepping away after complications from HIV. He retired in 1996, but returned in 2007, winnning two more fights. He holds a boxing record of 48 wins (42 by KO), 3 losses, and one draw.

joins the Heavyweight division. Morrison’s career spanned more than 19 years due to stepping away after complications from HIV. He retired in 1996, but returned in 2007, winnning two more fights. He holds a boxing record of 48 wins (42 by KO), 3 losses, and one draw. Aadam Hamed joins the Lightweight division. Hamed is the son of Naseem, a professional boxer from 1992 to 2002 and inductee in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Aamed looks to walk in his father’s footsteps. Now we’ll see if his brother, Sami, will get a chance to join the fight.

Venues

Three new venues have also been announced:

Lighthouse Theatre, an old-school theatre with a curved ceiling and backlit stage.

Magna is based on a real-life science adventure centre in Rotherham, England.

Santiago Gym, a South American inspired venue with a gritty design and feel.

Undisputed Gameplay & AI Changes

The following are new gameplay changes being added to Undisputed, according to the developers:

A new body block animation has been implemented so that shots to the body can be blocked more effectively. Block transitions now look smoother.

Step-back straight animation has been adjusted in line with other punches. The goal is to make it more difficult to land more than one step back straight in quick succession.

Punch cooldown that activates arm fatigue has been reduced to be less restrictive and more consistent.

Adjusted dodges when a fighter is close to the ropes. Players should now be able to dodge closer to the ropes.

Adjusted weaving on the ropes so players can now weave back fully while on the ropes.

The following are new changes to the AI being added.

Introduced AI fight strategy, which means AI fighters can now adjust to how a fight is going and can choose to be more or less aggressive, throw more or fewer power punches, adjust which punches they’re throwing, etc.

Improved reactions to players’ attacks, feints, turtling, and defensive play.

Improved ring positioning.

The AI is now able to feint punches, push, clinch and kneel.

The AI should now land more counters.

Fighter Patch Notes, General Changes & Bug Fixes

The following fighter changes have been implemented.

Amir Khan (Middleweight, Welterweight) Removed Lightning Hands Trait

Josh Taylor, Sergio Martinez, Oleksandr Usyk & Natasha Jonas Normalised the speed of their southpaw punches so that they’re in line with his orthodox punch speed.

Vasilii Lomachenko Adjusted the animation for Lomachenko’s pivot left body hook.



The following general changes have been made:

Added more commentary lines for specific fighter matchups e.g. Fury V Wilder, Froch v Groves.

Updated Kenny Bayless facial animations in pre-fight cutscene

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Steam Achievements that was preventing them from being tracked/completed.

Fixed an issue with timelines in the Kiritsu Arena that meant the game would freeze if players paused during the timeline.

An issue that caused knocked-down boxers to ragdoll erratically when in contact with the opponent has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to apply the wrong resolution upon a fresh launch.

Fixed an issue that was causing two fighter models to sometimes load into the fighter select menu at the same time.

Undisputed Release Date & Sale

You can read more about the patch notes on their official SteamDB page.

Undisputed has been in Early Access since January 31st, 2023 for Steam users. While the game is expected to arrive to consoles, no release date has been confirmed. The game is currently 20% off until May 29th ($23.99 USD) as part of Steam Sports Fest. The standard price is $29.99 USD.

