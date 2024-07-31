The flight attendant who accused former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis of hitting him during a plane ride earlier this month has been fired by United Airlines, according to TMZ Sports.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told TMZ that the steward was dismissed a short time after the incident that took place on July 13. The NFL Hall of Famer, Terrell Davis, said that the allegations were embellished. Recently, a video did surface from the incident, and Davis' attorneys have planned to use the footage to prove his innocence.

The incident apparently stemmed from the flight attendant not responding when Davis' son asked for a cup of ice, according to Jesse Sarles of CBS. Davis then tapped the flight attendant on the shoulder, but he said ‘Don't hit me' and went to another area of the plane. After the flight landed, the captain directed everyone to remain seated, Then FBI agents came onto the flight, handcuffed Davis and took him off the plane for questioning.

Did Terrell Davis know the flight attendant was fired?

Davis' attorney spoke on the news that United Airlines fired the flight attendant who made accusations.

“This is the first we have heard of any firing,” Davis' attorney, Parker Stinar said in a statement on Monday,, according to TMZ Sports.

Regardless of the firing, Davis and Parker Stinar still have problems with United Airlins, as they say that Davis was placed on the “No Fly List” following the encounter, according to TMZ Sports. United claims that while that was true initially, the ban was lifted. It also claims that it spoke with Davis' representatives about it and issued a public apology. Stinar says the claim that United reached out is “blatantly false.”

“We continue to be disappointed by the inappropriate and disrespectful handling of this horrific incident by United's communication and legal teams,” Stinar said, via TMZ Sports.

Stinar indicated previously that they will be taking legal action against United in the next few days.