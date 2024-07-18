Former Denver Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis found himself involved in a scary incident on a United Airlines flight over the past weekend. When his flight from Denver to Orange County, California landed, FBI agents boarded the plane and handcuffed Davis before they escorted him off of the plane.

According to Davis, the incident stemmed over him tapping a flight attendant on the shoulder in an effort to ask him for some ice for his son. The flight attendant believed Davis hit him, which led to this incident. Davis was quickly released and received apologies from the airline and the agents who handcuffed him, but his lawyer, Parker Stinar, recently suggested that they could take legal action against the company.

“They need to be held accountable. We would love to see policy change. We think that's very important, beginning with a sincere true apology.” – Parker Stinar, CBS News

Terrell Davis' United Airlines incident could get even more messy

Based on his retelling of the story, it seems like the flight attendant grossly over-exaggerated this incident with Davis, leading to him getting placed in handcuffs. There are obviously two sides to every story, but given how quickly he was released, and how he's already received apologies from both the agents involved and the airline, it seems like Davis did nothing wrong.

As a result, Davis is considering taking legal action against the company. It was clearly a traumatic experience for him, as he was simply trying to enjoy a trip to DisneyLand with his family. Instead, he ended up getting escorted off of his flight for what appears to be no good reason. You can bet that he and his legal team are going to be mulling their options over the next few days before they decide how to proceed.

Davis is most well-known for his legendary NFL career with the Broncos. While he really only had a four-season peak, Davis managed to earn three Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, the 1998 MVP, and a pair of Super Bowl championships. If injuries didn't cut his career short, there's no doubt he'd frequently be in the discussion for the best running back of all time.

It's a shame to see this happen to Davis, but the good news is that he appears to have escaped unharmed. Now, he could be looking to retaliate in an effort to make things right, and given the events that transpired, nobody would really blame him for pursuing legal action. This incident has certainly caught fans' attention, and it looks like it isn't over yet, as we now wait to see what Davis' next move ends up being.