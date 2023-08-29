We are back with another prediction and pick for the final slate of games in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. It's time for some Group C action as the United States (2-0) looks to stay undefeated against Jordan (0-2) in their final game of group play. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our United States-Jordan prediction and pick.

As expected, the United States cruised through the first two games of the group stage to advance to the second round with ease. They took down New Zealand with a 99-72 win in their 2023 FIBA World Cup opener, then downed a Greece team sans Giannis Antetotokounmpo in their second game, 109-81. Reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic has been the USA's leading scorer through two games, averaging 14.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves breakout star Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers fan favorite Austin Reaves have both tallied 27 points through the first couple of group-stage games.

As for Jordan, they have gone winless in the 2023 FIBA World Cup so far. They lost a heartbreaker in their most recent contest as took New Zealand to overtime. Despite their efforts, they only scored two points in the extra period as New Zealand pulled away with a 95-87 victory. Nonetheless, former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been a revelation in this tournament, not just because he looks like Kobe Bryant on the court, but he is playing like The Black Mamba too. Hollis-Jefferson is currently the tournament's second-leading scorer, averaging 31.5 points per game, behind Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: United States-Jordan Odds

United States: -41.5 (-115)

Jordan: +41.5 (-111)

Over: 185.5 (-113)

Under: 185.5 (-113)

How to Watch United States vs. Jordan

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 4:40 AM ET/ 1:40 AM PT

Why United States Will Cover The Spread

This is one of the heftier spreads in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. But given the talent this United States team possesses, it's easy to see why and it won't be a surprise if they do end up blowing this Jordan team out of the park. As easily as they breezed through New Zealand and Greece, Team USA hasn't really had a big-time blowout win. They've won by an average of 17.5 points and it looks like we have yet to see the best version of this team. Nonetheless, their two wins did come against better competition, so who knows just how dominant they can get against the 33rd-ranked Jordan.

As mentioned, Paolo Banchero has been quite a pleasant surprise for Steve Kerr. The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year led the team in their first game with 21 points on 8-of-10 field goal shooting and converted these two attempts from beyond the arc. We haven't seen Anthony Edwards put on the herculean effort he had in their exhibition against Germany. The Timberwolves star is averaging just 13.5 points through two games and could look to make a statement in Wednesday's first-round finale.

In addition, Austin Reaves has also been a revelation for this team. The Lakers guard became the first player since LeBron James to notch at least 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Team USA in the World Cup during their win over Greece.

The big household names and multiple-time All-Stars may not be on this version of Team USA, but this team is still loaded with a lot of talent from top to bottom.

Why Jordan Will Cover The Spread

Meanwhile, all Jordan believers have to wish is that Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and company don't lose by 42 points. While that may seem easily doable, this Team USA team can go off on any given night and just hand it to anyone. Nonetheless, Hollis-Jefferson might have something to say about that.

The former NBA forward is making waves in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with his best Kobe Bryant impression — both looks-wise and play-wise. Hollis-Jefferson has tallied 63 points through Jordan's first two games of the tournament. RHJ might have this game circled as he looks to make an impression among NBA scouts as he looks to revive his NBA career.

While Hollis-Jefferson is the main man, he has had some support from guys like Ahmad Dwairi (16.5 PPG) and Freddy Ibrahim (16 PPG).

Final United States-Jordan Prediction & Pick

Pick the United States on this one. This could get nasty. Yes, the 42-point beatdown may seem like a task, but with the firepower they have and the talent discrepancy, it wouldn't be shocking for Team USA to blow Jordan out of the park in this game. The United States may also be motivated to make their own statement after they saw Canada beat Lebanon by 55 points.

Final United States-Jordan Prediction & Pick: United States: -41.5 (-115)