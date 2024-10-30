A lot of drama unfolded around the UNLV football team earlier this year when starting quarterback Matthew Sluka decided to redshirt and end his season early due to an NIL dispute. Sluka claimed that the Rebels were not keeping their promises in terms of NIL, and the team said the opposite. Sluka's intent was to save his eligibility from this year and enter the transfer portal, and he has done just that.

“Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka has officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “He left the program due to an NIL dispute in September.”

This will not be the first time that Matthew Sluka has entered the transfer portal as that is how he found his way to the UNLV football team. Sluka started his college career back in 2020 and he played for Holy Cross. He was there for four seasons before transferring to UNLV before this year.

Sluka got a good amount of playing time during the shortened COVID season in 2020, and he went on to have a few decent seasons at Holy Cross after that. He entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season, and he came over to UNLV.

Things got off to a good start for UNLV and Sluka as he led the team to three big wins to start the season, and two of those wins were against Big 12 teams as they took down Houston and Kansas. Sluka was playing well and the Rebels were looking like a contender for the College Football Playoff. Then, all the NIL drama went down and Sluka left the team.

UNLV obviously had to make a change at QB when Sluka decided that his season was over, and they turned to Hajj-Malik Williams. Williams led the team to a huge blowout win against Fresno State in his first game, and then the Rebels became ranked in the top-25.

Since then, the UNLV football team has lost a couple of heartbreakers. They fell in overtime against Syracuse on the road, and then last weekend they dropped a close battle against #17 Boise State. The Rebels could very easily be 8-0 and the highest ranked non-power four program. If they were in that position, their College Football Playoff chances would be looking great.

Instead, UNLV is currently 6-2 and Boise State is up to #15 in the rankings. The Broncos are the favorite to make the playoff out of the non-power four teams, but the Rebels still have a chance to have a very successful season.

Matthew Sluka is now in the transfer portal, and it will be interesting to see which teams are giving him attention after everything went down, and it will be interesting to see which school ends up being his third.