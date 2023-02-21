UNLV football is in mourning following the shocking news that Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has passed away, per Andy Yamashita of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler has died, people close to the program confirmed to the Review-Journal on Monday.”

The cause of death is not known at the moment, but UNVL football could be releasing a statement soon.

Before joining UNLV football, which finished with a 5-2 record in 2022 after going just 2-10 in 2021, Keeler began his college career with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He did not play a game with Rutgers and decided to transfer to the Rebels in 2022. In seven games in UNLV football uniform last season. Keeler recorded a solo tackle and seven assisted tackles. He also registered a sack.

Keeler played high school football for Nazareth Academy in Chicago and received offers from the likes of the Louisville Cardinals, Ole Miss Rebels, Indiana Hoosiers, Virginia Cavaliers, Arizona Wildcats, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Cincinnati Bearcats before deciding to take his talents to Rutgers. In 2019, he was part of the Nazareth football team that won 13 games and finished runner-up in llinois 7A state.

“There are no words. Our hearts are heavy. God bless the Keeler family. We love you Ryan,” the Nazareth Academy Football tweeted after the tragic news.

Ryan Keeler had just been named one of the two UNLV football players of the week together with running back Spencer Briggs, and he even retweeted a post about it with a caption that read “1% each day 🙏🏻.”