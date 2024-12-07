ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV-Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are an enigmatic and confusing team. They were able to beat up weak opponents early in the season, but then they took several steps up in weight class and began to lose. They lost decisively to Nebraska. They lost to Texas A&M. They looked nothing like the team which made the Elite Eight in 2023 and then gained a top-four seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament after a solid Big East regular season. Big man Ryan Kalkbrenner struggled against Nebraska and generally failed to dominate the way people inside the program hoped he would. Creighton, already bruised and battered from multiple losses early in the season, had to then face the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks earlier this week. It seemed like the kind of game Creighton was not ready to win.

The Bluejays dramatically improved their level of performance. They hit more big perimeter shots. They defended more actively. They displayed a more physical identity. They were able to take the fight to the Jayhawks and hammer Kansas in a very comfortable win. Kalkbrenner came alive and played the elite low-post basketball Bluejay fans were dearly hoping for. The backcourt held its own against Kansas's guards. The Creighton team many people expected to see this season, but which had not shown up in the first four weeks of the campaign, finally entered the chat. This is the Creighton team which can do serious damage in March Madness.

Now that Creighton has gotten its season back on track, the Jays will want to keep the momentum going in this home game versus a struggling UNLV side which is looking for its own spark, the kind of boost Creighton just did gain with its win over Kansas. UNLV is going nowhere under coach Kevin Kruger. The Rebels are drifting along and need to collect quality wins to have a reasonable chance of making the NCAA Tournament. UNLV missed a crucial chance to get a good win against Memphis early in the season. The Rebels lost to Northwestern on a neutral floor. They keep swinging and missing. They will need to hit a home run before too long if they want to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the UNLV-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Creighton Odds

UNLV: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Creighton: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs Creighton

Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Kalkbrenner is a really talented big man, but he has not been relentlessly steady this season for Creighton. Naturally, when he is locked in and playing at his best, as we saw against Kansas the other night, Creighton is a wagon. However, Kalkbrenner has sometimes played very poorly this season, as shown against Nebraska. When he doesn't play well, Creighton is vulnerable. Can you completely trust Kalkbrenner right now? If you can't, you should be all over UNLV with the double-digit point spread.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton finally stepped forward against Kansas and played like an elite team. If that version of Creighton shows up in this game, the Bluejays should have no problem pulling away from UNLV and winning by at least 15 if not more.

Final UNLV-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Creighton really did get back on track. We like the Jays in this spot.

Final UNLV-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -11.5