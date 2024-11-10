ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Fairleigh Dickinson-Creighton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fairleigh Dickinson Creighton.

The Creighton Bluejays are trying to knock the door down. They have never made the Final Four, and in recent years, they have come agonizingly close, only to fall short. They were one basket away from making the Final Four in 2023, but they were nipped at the wire by San Diego State. The Jays got to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and 2024, but couldn't break through. Creighton's 2021 Sweet 16 represented the first Sweet 16 for the program since 1974. There was a period of almost 50 years in which Creighton wasn't an especially relevant or imposing program. The Jays have become a lot better in this decade, but they haven't been able to cross the threshold.

If one Creighton player is hungry for a Final Four and the chance to pursue a national championship, it's big man Ryan Kalkbrenner. No player has been more integral to Creighton over the past three seasons. Kalkbrenner's defense and rim protection, plus his rebounding and his disruptive size and length, give the Jays so much production and a vast array of assets which can't be measured by a box score. Deterring shots is not a statistic, but Kalkbrenner does that. Intimidating opponents isn't statistically measured, but Kalkbrenner does that. Occupying an important spot on the floor isn't something which can be completely captured by numbers, but Kalkbrenner does that. His value to this team at the defensive end of the floor cannot be easily quantified, but it is immense.

Now add a scoring dimension to Kalkbrenner. Imagine him as a major offensive threat with an improved offensive game. This should make Creighton a better offensive team. A defensive star learning how to take over games on offense? That's a recipe for Creighton success.

This past week, Kalkbrenner might have evolved as an offensive force. He scored 49 points in the Jays' first win of the season. If that game is any indication of what Kalkbrenner will be for this team at the offensive end of the court, the Jays could be significantly better and could challenge for the Big East championship in a three-way battle with defending national champion UConn and Shaka Smart-coached Marquette. He is the man to watch as Creighton continues its season against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Here are the Fairleigh Dickinson-Creighton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Why Fairleigh Dickinson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ryan Kalkbrenner is an elite player, but he is not going to score 49 points in two straight games. Beyond that, Kalkbrenner isn't likely to score at least 35 points in this game. The simple possibility that one Creighton player will score 14 fewer points (possibly more) than in his previous game is a good reason to think the Creighton will not be able to cover the stratospheric 34.5-point spread.

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton simply has a lot of dudes and is much more athletic and imposing at every position, compared to FDU. Creighton doesn't need Kalkbrenner to score 49. It should be able to get contributions from every starter and every player who is part of the core rotation.

Final Fairleigh Dickinson-Creighton Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Creighton, but 34.5 points is still a ton for an early-season game. Maybe wait to make a live bet on this game instead of going all-in on a pregame bet.

Final Fairleigh Dickinson-Creighton Prediction & Pick: Creighton -34.5