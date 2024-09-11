ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kansas looks to rebound from their loss to Illinois as they host UNLV. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV-Kansas prediction and pick.

UNLV enters the game sitting at 2-0 on the year and has been solid in the process. They opened up with a win on the road over Houston. UNLV dominated the game, leading 14-0 at the half, and then 24-0 at the end of the third. They would allow a touchdown with a minute left, but win 27-7. They would then face Utah Tech. It was a 44-point first half for UNLV as they went on to win 72-14.

Meanwhile, Kansas is just 1-1. They opened with a win over Lindenwood, not allowing points until a field goal in the fourth quarter and winning 48-3. Last week, they faced Illinois. Kansas would have the lead going into the fourth quarter but would allow an 80-yard drive in the fourth to let Illinois take a 20-17 lead. Then, Illinois would add a field goal, and win 23-17.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UNLV-Kansas Odds

UNLV: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +198

Kansas: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-105)

How to Watch UNLV vs. Kansas

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

The UNLV offense has been led by Matthew Sluka. He has completed 14 of 30 passes this year but for just 232 yards and five touchdowns. He has also thrown an interception and been sacked twice. Still, the best part of his game has been on the ground. Sluka has run for 129 yards and a touchdown this year on 20 carries.

In the receiving game, Ricky White III and Jacob De Jesus have led the way. White has seven receptions for 122 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, De Jesus has four receptions for 78 yards and two scores. Still, UNLV is all about the run game. Three running backs have over 100 yards this year. Greg Burrell has 117 yards on 15 carries with a score. Michael Allen has 18 rushes for 105 yards, and Kylin James has 103 yards on 14 carries. Further, two other running backs, a wide receiver, and a backup quarterback have rushing touchdowns this year.

On defense, Jackson Woodard has led the way. He has 12 tackles this year, a pass defended and three sacks on the season. In the secondary, both Jonathan Baldwin and Jalen Catalon have been solid. Baldwin has two pass breakups and an interception this year. Catlaon has a pass breakup and two interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas offense starts with Jalon Daniels. He has completed 27 of 47 passes this year for 289 yards and three scores. Still, he has been intercepted four times already this year. Daniel is not running the ball at the same level as in years past either. He has just 35 yards rushing on the year.

His top target this year has been Luke Grimm. He has 15 receptions on the year for 151 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Lawrence Arnold has six receptions for 73 yards this year and one score. The running game has been the key for the Kansas offense. Devin Neal has led the way. He has 22 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns. That is good for 9.7 yards per carry, but that drops removing his one 53-yard gain. Daniel Henshaw is the other main back, running 16 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.

A major key for Kansas will be stopping the run game of UNLV, which starts with getting into the backfield. Cornell Wheeler was solid in the game with Illinois in that. He has eight total tackles with three tackles for a loss in the game. Wheeler has led the way this year, leading the team with 13 tackles while also breaking up two passes. Further, Jalen Dye had five tackles with one for a loss in the game with Illinois. Marvin Grant has also been solid for Kansas. He is second on the team with 11 tackles from his safety spot. He also has a sack and a pass breakup.

Final UNLV-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Both teams will rely heavily on the run game in this one. UNLV is third in the nation in the percentage of plays that are running plays while sitting 35th in rushing yards per game this year. Kansas is 39th in rushing yards this year. Still, they have a 50/50 split in runs versus the pass, and Jalon Daniels has been making mistakes in the passing game. Capitalizing on those mistakes is something UNLV has been good at. Further, the UNLV run defense has been better this year. They are fifth in the nation against the run, while Kansas, still good, is 27th. UNLV has been better in the red zone this year as well. Kansas has more talent, but this game will stay close. Kansas is already 0-2 against the spread while UNLV is 2-0, a trend which will continue.

Final UNLV-Kansas Prediction & Pick: UNLV +7.5 (-120)