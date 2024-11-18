ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UNLV has been great this year, and San Jose State has been a great story. This matchup should be an interesting one in the Mountain West. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UNLV-San Jose State prediction and pick.

UNLV-San Jose State Last Game – Matchup History

San Jose State won last year against UNLV in a thrilling matchup, 37-31. That was shocking because it was in Las Vegas, and now the game is in San Jose, but the Rebels want revenge. This should be a great matchup between two solid teams in the Mountain West.

Overall Series: San Jose State leads (9-2)

Here are the UNLV-San Jose State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UNLV-San Jose State Odds

UNLV: -7.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -260

San Jose State: +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 62.5 (-108)

Under: 62.5 (-112)

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Jose State

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UNLV Could Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV has been a great story this season, and their offense is the key. They are averaging 39.9 points per game and 435.1 total yards per game. Quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams has stepped in seamlessly this season after Matthew Sluka left the program. He has 1,436 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64.8% completion percentage. Ricky White III has been a star for the Rebels in the receiving corps. He has 867 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 63 receptions. Thanks to their balance, the running game has also been very good for the Rebels. Williams leads the way, running the ball with 646 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 109 carries. Then, Jai'Den Thomas is just behind him with 563 yards and five touchdowns on 96 carries. This offense has been great and has a great matchup in this game against San Jose State.

UNLV's defense has been solid this season. They allow 23.4 points per game, the second-best scoring defense in the Mountain West. They also allow 372 total yards per game. The running and passing defense for the Rebels could not be more different. They have the second-best rushing defense in the Mountain West, allowing 111.5 yards per game. Then, they allow 260.5 total yards through the air. This will be a big matchup for the Rebels defense because San Jose State is having a very good year on offense and is balanced through the air and on the ground.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State has been great this season. They are averaging 432.5 yards and 28 points per game. They have used two different quarterbacks this season, Walker Eget and Emmett Brown. Eget is the starter currently, and he has 1,758 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 59.3% completion percentage. In the receiving corps, Nick Nash is the best pass-catcher, and he has 1,282 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 95 receptions. The running game has been inconsistent, with Floyd Chalk IV leading the way with 596 yards and nine touchdowns on 117 carries. The Spartans have looked improved on offense, but the Rebels present a tough challenge on defense.

The San Jose State defense has been inconsistent this season, allowing 25.9 points per game and 394 yards per game. They are in the middle of the road against the pass and the running game. They allow 240.9 yards through the air and then 153.1 on the ground. UNLV went with Hajj-Malik Williams after all of the drama with Matthew Sluka, and he has been great in his place. This is a massive challenge for a Spartans defense that has been inconsistent.

Final UNLV-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

UNLV is the better team and should cover the spread in this matchup. San Jose State is a great story this year, but the UNLV defense is good enough to shut down their running game and cause issues for their passing game, especially with the revolving door of quarterbacks they have started under center. The UNLV offense is the best unit in this game, too. Expect the Rebels to pull away late, get the win, and cover on the road.

