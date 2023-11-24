While setting up for a field goal attempt, the Nebraska football program trolled the Iowa mascot with a hilarious video.

Nebraska football is wrapping up their game against Iowa and it's going exactly how you'd expect. There's been a lot of defense, a lot of punts, and very little scoring. Despite that, the Cornhuskers found a way to perfectly troll the Hawkeyes.

Iowa was setting up for a field goal attempt. While doing so, the Nebraska football program played a video of the Hawkeyes mascot. It looks like he's trying to send a hotdog or something into the stands. But it barely goes anywhere. Avarie Howard, a reporter at Hurrdat Sports shared the clip.

Iowa is about to kick and field goal and this was played on the big screen. Incredible. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/Lr43vF7isV — Avarie Howard (@avariehoward31) November 24, 2023

Hilariously enough, the field goal ended up getting blocked immediately after that video played. So, perhaps the troll-job worked! Maybe more college football teams should follow Nebraska football's steps.

At the end of the day, this game is as close as it gets. After multiple missed field goals and multiple turnovers in the closing minutes, the Hawkeyes walked away with a win. This game was so out of hand that the game-winning field goal was made by a guy who hasn't kicked a field goal all season. Just a brutal way for Nebraska football to lose.

It's been a rather ugly game. But this is what you get when you watch Nebraska take on Iowa in a football game. Even some fans showed up ecstatic to see some punts! It's safe to say, these guys got exactly what they were hoping for.

With that said, even if Nebraska loses this football game, at least they crushed it with that troll job on Iowa. Maybe it's something we see from this program more often.