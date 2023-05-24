Pittsburgh and Columbus meet in the US Open Cup! Catch the US Open Cup odds series here, featuring our Pittsburgh-Columbus prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Pittsburgh is currently third in the Eastern Conference of the USL Championship. With a six-game unbeaten run, the Riverhounds hope to preserve their momentum in this Round of 16 match.

Columbus Crew is currently placed eighth in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer. A 3-2 defeat from FC Cincinnati spoiled Columbus’ three-game unbeaten run, but they will be unfazed by the last result and force their way to a win in this single-leg fixture.

Here are the Pittsburgh-Columbus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

US Open Cup Odds: Pittsburgh-Columbus Odds

Pittsburgh Riverhounds: +220

Columbus Crew: +105

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: N/A

Under 2.5 Goals: N/A

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

TV: CBS All Access, CBS Sports Golazo

Stream: N/A

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why Pittsburgh Can Beat Columbus

The home-standing Riverhounds are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, going 4-2-0. This past Saturday in USL Championship play, Pittsburgh collected all three points by besting the visiting Las Vegas Lights by a full-time score of 4-1. The last game was a tightly contested one in terms of possession, but 14 total shots and three corner kicks from the Riverhounds paid off in goals from Edward Kizza (2), Arturo Ordonez, and Danny Griffin. Marcelo Lage got a consolation goal for Las Vegas.

If the US Soccer League Championship season were to end today, Pittsburgh would stake claim to the Number 3 seed in the league’s Eastern Conference bracket and would play host to Birmingham Legion FC in the opening round. Pittsburgh only trails Charleston Battery and Tampa Bay Rowdies in their conference.

The Riverhounds’ journey in the US Open Cup got off to an unorthodox start. They secured low-scoring wins over the likes of Rochester New York, Maryland Bobcats, and New England Revolution. All wins resulted in clean sheets as well. Pittsburgh is averaging 16.0 total shots, 4.0 corners, and 48.5% possession in three matches played so far.

Regardless of what happens next, the Riverhounds have something major to hang their hat on in this 25th anniversary season. Pittsburgh will have its best placement in the US Open Cup in club history no matter where it goes from here, but Pittsburgh coach Bob Lilley is focused on taking in the moment. For the Riverhounds, they will take their schedule one match at a time, and there are only two USL Championship clubs left in the tournament.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Riverhounds. The likes of Albert Dikwa, Edward Kizza, and Kenardo Forbes are expected to add to their offensive tallies in this tournament. Griffin and Burke Fahling are also looking to add more to their individual goals in this tournament.

Why Columbus Can Beat Pittsburgh

The visiting Columbus Crew SC enter the last 16 of the US Open Cup having posted a record of 2-1-2 in the past five matches. Last weekend, Columbus dropped a 3-2 result at the hands of in-state rival FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. The Crew had better ball possession during that game, getting 66% ball control while tallying 11 total shots and four corner kicks. Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundsen were able to equalize Luciano Acosta’s brace after 52 minutes. However, Junior Moreno spoiled the party to give Cincinnati the whole three points.

Despite their defeat, Columbus will take inspiration from their two victories in this tournament. Columbus took care of Indy Eleven in Round 3 with a 1-0 scoreline, courtesy of Mohamed Farsi’s goal at the 83rd mark. The Crew had a massive improvement in the Round of 32, routing Loudoun United by a 1-5 scoreline. All five goals of Columbus were scored in the first 45, wherein Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadski, and Christian Ramirez got one each while Isaiah Parente bagged a brace. Ramirez also got two assists while Parente had one dime. Kalil El Medkhar got a consolation goal in the 86th minute.

Despite playing just two games in this tourney, Columbus has been impressive. They have reached averages of 20.5 total shots, 8.0 shots on target, 14.5 successful dribbles, and 11.0 corner kicks per game. They are also doing well on the defensive end, averaging 11.5 tackles, 9.0 interceptions, 10.0 clearances, and 2.5 saves.

Wilfried Nancy will have to deploy the best XI on the pitch, excluding the likes of Luis Diaz, Josh Williams, Kevin Molino, and Eloy Room who are still nursing their injuries. Ramirez and Parente should continue their solid performances in this tournament. Lucas Zelarayan, Aidan Morris, and Jacen Russell-Rowe should also add more offensive threats if they replicate their MLS performances in this competition.

Final Pittsburgh-Columbus Prediction & Pick

Pittsburgh is peaking at the right moment, but Columbus has the edge over them despite the Crew’s poor performances as of late. A low-scoring game will be expected but Columbus should take the win.

Final Pittsburgh-Columbus Prediction & Pick: Columbus Crew (+105)