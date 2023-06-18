Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick did not hold back when he spoke about his assessment of the atmosphere at the Los Angeles Country Club during the ongoing tournament.

“Very poor…It’s disappointing on the USGA side, Matt Fitzpatrick said (h/t Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports). “They want a great tournament—from what I’ve heard a lot of members bought tickets and that’s why there’s so many less people. Hopefully it’s not the same for other U.S. Opens going forward.”

As one of the four majors, the US Open is always expected to attract a large crowd, especially this year's edition of the event, considering it's the first one in Los Angeles after several decades. However, that is seemingly not the case at the moment. The 2023 US Open has put a cap of 22,000 to live attendance. That's way fewer than the 40,000 or more spectators usually watching the best of the best in the world of golf compete in a high-profile tournament.

It's not just Matt Fitzpatrick, who's spoken about the relatively sparse (and hence quieter) crowd at the 2023 US Open.

“We’re also coming last year from Boston, where they’re just louder there,” Max Homa said, referring to the 2022 edition of the US Open, which Matt Fitzpatrick won at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts (via Brendan Quinn of The Athletic). “Their decibel is just higher than ours is out here. People don’t wake up quite as early.”

In any case, Matt Fitzpatrick has a job to do heading into the final round of the 2023 US Open. He is currently tied with Patrick Cantlay, Padraig Harrington, and Collin Morikawa for 16th place after three rounds.