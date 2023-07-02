USA and Trinidad and Tobago lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our USA-Trinidad and Tobago prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The US Men's National Team finds itself in first place in Group A, accumulating four points from two matches in their quest to secure a spot in the knockout rounds. They are tied with Jamaica in points but have the advantage on goals scored. Their journey began with a 1-1 draw against the Reggae Boyz but they put in six goals and a clean sheet against St. Kitts & Nevis.

Trinidad and Tobago have made a promising start in both official and friendly matches this year, suffering just their first defeat in 2023 against Jamaica in their previous match. The match marked a stop on Trinidad's five-game unbeaten run.

Here are the USA-Trinidad and Tobago soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: USA-Trinidad and Tobago Odds

USA: -1050

Trinidad and Tobago: +1700

Draw: +750

Over 2.5 Goals: -310

Under 2.5 Goals: +210

How to Watch USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago

TV: FOX, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Bet365, Concacaf Official App, YouTube

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why USA Can Beat Trinidad and Tobago

Ranked 11th in the FIFA World Rankings, the United States is making its mark as a soccer powerhouse. The Americans currently occupy the top spot in Group A of the Gold Cup. With four points to their name, they have scored seven goals while conceding only one.

In the latter part of 2022, the US traveled to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. They finished as runners-up in Group B, just two points behind England but ahead of Iran and Wales. Although they progressed to the Round of 16, their journey was halted with a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. USA is still a dominant force in the CONCACAF region, winning the 2017 and 2021 Gold Cup, as well as the recent Nations League.

USA recovered from their opening game, a 1-1 draw with Jamaica. Their game against Saint Kitts and Nevis resulted in a 6-0 scoreline. Bryan Reynolds got one goal, Dorde Mihailovic bagged a brace, and Jesus Ferreira scored a hat-trick. Mihailovic (2), Gianluca Busio (2), Alejandro Zendejas, and Cristian Roldan also got assists for the match, while Sean Johnson got a clean sheet.

In their previous encounters, the US and their upcoming opponent have clashed on 12 occasions, with the Stars and Stripes emerging victorious nine times. As they prepare for their 13th encounter, all indications point to coach BJ Callaghan II aiming for a comfortable triumph over this familiar adversary.

The US Men's National Team boasts an array of talented players. Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris top the team with 11 goals, while Aaron Long, Miles Robinson, and Djordje Mihailovic have three goals each. Alejandro Zendejas, Brandon Vázquez, Matt Miazga, and Bryan Reynolds have also scored for the team. Cade Cowell, Julian Gressel, Gianluca Busio, and James Sands are also looking to find their first goals for the nation.

Why Trinidad and Tobago Can Beat USA

In the FIFA World Rankings, Trinidad and Tobago currently sit at 101, surpassing teams such as Lebanon, New Zealand, and Kazakhstan. They trail behind Belarus, Mauritania, and India in the global rankings. Within the CONCACAF region, they hold the 11th position in the ranking index.

The Trinidadians will be aiming to replicate their recent success when they take the field again. After their 3-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis, they had their first loss in 2023 last timeout against Jamaica, losing by a 4-1 scoreline. Premier League stars Demarai Gray (Everton) and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) had three goals in the first half, while Phoenix All-Star forward also scored in extra time. Bailey, Joel Latibeaudiere, Michail Antonio, and Dexter Lembikisa got assists in the game. For the Trinidad side, Andre Rampersad got a goal with Levi Garcia delivering the assist. Trinidad & Tobago only got 47% ball possession, three total shots, and 386 passes in the whole game.

The Soca Warriors secured qualification for the Gold Cup after Nicaragua was disqualified for fielding an ineligible player. They finished second in Group C, trailing behind Nicaragua with 14 points to their opponents' 13 in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League B. However, Trinidad and Tobago will be looking for their third victory against the USA. Their last win against the Americans was in 2017 in the World Championship Qualifier.

Trinidad and Tobago will rely on their experience in international football as they seek victory. They possess impressive individual talents, with Columbus Crew midfielder Kevin Molino leading the team with 23 goals in 59 caps. Joevin Jones is also making an impact in the scoring department. Ryan Telfer, Levi García, Sheldon Bateau, and Alvin Jones have also been prolific for the team. Forwards Kadeem Corbin and Malcolm Shaw will also be eager to add to their goal tallies.

Final USA-Trinidad and Tobago Prediction & Pick

There is a big disparity of talent between the two squads. Regardless, the USA remains the firm favorite to lead the group and win the tournament.

Final USA-Trinidad and Tobago Prediction & Pick: USA (-1050), Over 2.5 goals (-310)