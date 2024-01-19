The Bronny James craze will continue in the wild world of college basketball as the USC Trojans travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Let's check out our college basketball odds series, where our USC-Arizona State prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Trojans continue down their Arizona road trip after losing 82-67 to the 12th-ranked Wildcats. With three straight losses under their belts, USC has fallen to an irrelevant 8-10 overall and seemingly doesn't appear to be going to the Big Dance this season. Nevertheless, the Trojans still showcase a whole lot of talent on this roster and are biting at the chomp to end their loss against the Sun Devils.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's first-place ranking in the Pac-12 was short-lived as they've dropped two in a row at the hands of Washington and UCLA. Without a doubt, Saturday's contest is a must-win contest to say the least if ASU is going to keep their March Madness hopes afloat. As it stands, Arizona State is 10-7 and holds a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play which is tied for second in the league.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: USC-Arizona State Odds

USC: +1 (-110)

Moneyline:

Arizona State: -1 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 147 (-110)

Under: 147 (-110)

How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

Time: 2:00 ET/11:00 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

Give credit where credit is due… the Trojans have a ton of fight in them! While not many gave them a chance to come out victorious in the hostile environment of McKale Center in Tucson against Arizona, they put up a tremendous amount of fight considering how decimated they were with injuries entering that contest. Once again, it is expected that USC will be without their top players in Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis. Indeed, could this mean that it may be up to Bronny James himself to carry the load?

Certainly, it has been an up-and-down college experience for James up to this point, but it was to be expected entering his first season at the collegiate level as a freshman. After being blanked by Colorado in the scoring department that saw him shoot a rough 0/7 from the floor, James bounced back nicely by pouring in 11 points on 5/11 shooting including dishing out six assists to open teammates. Without a doubt, be not the lookout for DJ Rodman to be a major contributor as well in this one after he led all USC scorers with 16 points against Arizona. On paper, it may be up to the offspring of LeBron James and Dennis Rodman to lead the Trojans to a spread-covering victory. Wow, we are officially getting old.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nearly equally important will be Arizona State's desperate nature to put this contest in the win column. With each passing week, the Pac-12 continues to get more crowded as the college basketball season approaches its meat off the schedule. Although there is plenty of time remaining in the season, Arizona State needs to snap out of their losing funk before it is too late.

At first glance, the good news is that ASU may boast the top player on either side. Not needing an introduction, guard Frankie Collins is a scoring machine and is as consistent as they come. With a nifty handle, a nice shooting touch, and not afraid to get his nose dirty on the defensive end of the floor, Collins could single handily be the reason that the Sun Devils are triumphant this Saturday. Currently, the Sacramento, California native is averaging just a shade under 14 points per game and could be in line for a big-time load offensively.

Furthermore, the offense as a whole has struggled to shoot the basketball over the course of their past two games combined. Obviously enough, this needs to change in a big way against a sneaky-good offensive team like the Trojans. More specifically, ASU may need to get hot from beyond the arc to put USC away late. Believe it or not, the Sun Devils did go 11-27 from downtown in the narrow loss to UCLA, so don't put it past this squad to hit some three-pointers at a consistent rate in this one.

Final USC-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

To say this is a critical Pac-12 showdown is an understatement! At the end of the day, take Arizona State over a shorthanded USC squad at home to put a few extra dollars in your pocket.

Final USC-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -1 (-110)