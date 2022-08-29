USC football: 3 bold Trojans predictions for 2022 season

Anticipation is through the roof for the USC Trojans’ upcoming 2022 season.

For a program that was in dire need of changes from top to bottom, USC went all out to trigger a new era over the past year. From the hiring of Lincoln Riley to be its new head coach to the multitude of high-profile transfer additions that it brought in, USC completed multiple notable moves in an effort to help turn the tide on the football program.

For as much hype as USC has received ahead of the coming campaign, teams sure do not win championships on paper. The expectations have been set for Riley to not only lead USC to a winning season this year but also to the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. More so, Riley will be called on to soon guide the Trojans to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff.

Just focusing on the upcoming campaign, USC should accomplish multiple feats, including these three that could each end up playing an instrumental role in a possible trip to the Pac-12 title game.

3 bold USC Trojans predictions for 2022 season

3. Jordan Addison shatters Marqise Lee’s impressive record

Marqise Lee bolstered his NFL Draft stock during his sophomore campaign at USC in 2012, as he logged 118 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns. He also set a new single-season school record in receiving yards with 1,721.

Lee’s receiving yards record has stood for quite a while now, but Jordan Addison can very well be the new holder of this record by the season’s end.

Addison, who transferred to USC from Pittsburgh for the 2022 season, has already showcased that he can be a true No. 1 wideout in a pro-style offense. During his final campaign at Pittsburgh, Addison shined under quarterback Kenny Pickett, notching a school record in receptions with 100, and he also amounted to 1,593 receiving yards.

With what Riley has seen so far from Addison, the sky sure is the limit for what the wideout can contribute to the Caleb Williams-led offense.

“Your best players, you’re always going to tailor to those guys and try to do your best to try and fit them,” Riley said at USC fall practice this month. “He absolutely impacts how we play offensively. There’s zero doubt about that. I would say we’re still learning him. … We’re still figuring out him, his intricacies and how he fits, but he’s an impressive kid. He’s a very consistent worker, certainly a playmaker. There’s been a lot of newcomers, several have come in offensively and make us think about the possibilities and he’s one of them.

“I’m sure we’ve move him around a little bit. Good thing for him, even though he hasn’t been in our offense, he’s smart. We’ve always had the ability to get our best guys around. He’s played a lot of ball, he’s smart. He picks it up very quickly. He’s a football guy.”

2. USC picks up a crucial win over Notre Dame

As of late, Notre Dame has had the last laugh in its rivalry with USC, logging five wins in its previous six meetings against the Trojans.

USC and Notre Dame will meet in the final week of the regular season, and the Trojans sure can notch a convincing win over the Fighting Irish. USC’s speed on offense should be a bit too much for Notre Dame to handle. From Mario Williams opening up the passing game with deep routes out wide to the one-two punch at the running back position with Travis Dye and Austin Jones, the Trojans can go on to pick up a victory over Notre Dame that by that point, it could put them in a promising position to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

1. USC leads the Pac-12 in points per game

The last time that USC finished at first in the Pac-12 in points per game, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, and LenDale White were all running the show in the conference. The Trojans in the 2004 campaign wound up ranking at first in points per game (38.2 average) among teams in the then Pac-10.

With Riley and USC offensive coordinator Josh Henson at the helm, the Trojans can very well roll out a high-octane offensive system this year. The two have the personnel to lead such an offense, with Williams’ potent ability to be an all-around dual-threat quarterback coupled with the potential of Dye to blossom as a reliable pass-catcher.

USC does have what it takes to run the table with its schedule, and it sure will look to leave a grand first impression on the college football world in its season opener against Rice on Sept. 3.