The USC-Colorado clash not so surprisingly ended in a win for USC football as the Trojans advance to 5-0 on the year. However, many were surprised with how close the game was as the Trojans only defeated the Buffaloes by seven points with a final score of 48-41.

After Oregon football blew Colorado out last week 42-6, USC was expected to do the same. Instead, Colorado almost pulled off a comeback after USC had a 20-point lead at halftime.

The close score caused many fans to call out the Trojans defense, which was notoriously bad last season. The defense allowed Shedeur Sanders to throw for 371 yards and four touchdowns after Oregon limited him last week to 159 yards and one touchdown. The Trojans defense also gave up a whopping 193 rushing yards to the Buffaloes on the ground.

Prior to Week 5, USC was ranked ahead of both Washington and Oregon football in the AP Top 25, with all three teams in the top 10. However, many Washington and Oregon fans feel the Trojans are overrated.

Ducks and Huskies fans reacted to the Trojans' latest performance on social media following the game.

Oregon and Washington are better than USC. This defense is really bad. — Saturday Showdown (@CFB_SatShowdown) September 30, 2023

Oregon and Washington will beat USC and people will act shocked lol — Jonathan Rifkind (@JonathanRifkind) September 30, 2023

I've seen enough regardless of what else happens in this game. Oregon and Washington are the two best teams in the conference. — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) September 30, 2023

Even with Alex Grinch's defense struggling, the USC offense is outstanding thanks to Heisman favorite Caleb Williams. Williams played lights out once again, completing 75% of his passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in the win.

USC football will take on Pac-12 rivals Washington and Oregon toward the end of the year. The Trojans take on Washington on November 4th followed by Oregon the next week on November 11th.