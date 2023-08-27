Caleb Williams' 2023 season started off on a rather interesting note. Yes, USC football came away with a win against San Jose State. However, there were moments in the game where USC looked shaky. It was some of the usual struggles from a team looking to find their form to start the year.

After the game, Caleb Williams commented on USC football's rather shaky start, per ESPN. The star quarterback acknowledged the struggles they had during the game, but stressed that they can work on these issues as the season progresses.

“In the first half I just felt like we (USC football) weren't hitting on certain calibers and things like that, that we're gonna hit on here soon,” Williams said. “We got a long way to go and a lot to get better at.”

USC's offense took a bit of a hit after the 2022 season due to some of their players declaring for the NFL draft. Of course, the most notable departure from the team is star wide receiver Jordan Addison, who went in the first round of the draft. Still, there's a lot of talent on the roster for USC to succeed. They have an elite coaching staff to support the offense.

And, of course, there's Caleb Williams. The star quarterback is still under center for USC football, and he's been excellent since last season. He's on track to be the top pick in the 2024 draft, and for good reason. As long as Williams is under center, USC has a chance this season.