USC football quarterback Caleb Williams added to his trophy case with the Heisman announcement coming on Saturday, joining school history in the process.

Williams was named the Associated Press’ Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first Trojans player to do so since 2005, according to AP.

“Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award presented by Regions Bank.”

Caleb Williams received a majority of the first-place votes and his 117 points were a fair margin ahead of TCU’s Max Duggan, who garnered 64 points to finish in second in the running. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud came in third.

Is this a harbinger of things to come for the Heisman Trophy?

It certainly could be, given Williams’ strong finish to the season. The USC football quarterback fired 23 touchdown passes and just three interceptions in the Trojans’ final seven games, with the team winning six of those contests.

Williams was poised to completely seal the deal on the Heisman Trophy running with a win over Utah in the {Pac-12 Championship game.

Williams played well, throwing three touchdown passes, but USC fell, eliminating them from College Football Playoff contention.

The star quarterback succumbed to a serious hamstring injury, one that is “significant.”

His performance in the Pac-12 title game- and the relative performances of Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett have tightened up the Heisman Trophy competition considerably.

Still, there’s a good chance Caleb Williams will be adding to his trophy case on Saturday.