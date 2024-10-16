The USC football Trojans should be 6-0 this season. That statement will makes countless eyes roll, but it is difficult to dispute. Blown leads, puzzling mental lapses and questionable clock management have cost this squad three wins in the last month. Although Lincoln Riley and company might be in a different conference, the program is perpetuating the same narrative that plagued it in the Pac-12– USC gets swallowed up by the big moment.

It will be much harder for the team to shed this label and break its bad habits without one of its best defensive players. Senior linebacker Eric Gentry is going to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to a series of concussions, per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports. A defense that ranks in the bottom half of most defesnive rankings in the Big Ten could now be painfully exposed for the final six games of the regular season.

Gentry was in the midst of a career year, posting two sacks, seven tackles for loss, 30 combined tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in four games. His absence was felt in last Saturday's 33-30 overtime loss to Penn State and should present more challenges going forward.

The 6-foot-6 athlete focused on bulking up in the offseason and morphed into a truly imposing force for USC. He obviously wants to build on his momentum and make a case for the NFL, but the signs cannot be ignored. Health is taking precedence in 2024.

Eric Gentry sends heartfelt message to USC football community

“This decision has not been easy, but after thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family and the coaching staff, I know it's the right choice for my well-being and long-term health,” Gentry posted on social media. “I want to make it clear that this decision has absolutely nothing to do with my playing time or NIL opportunities. My love for this team, this program, and all of you is unwavering.”

Eric Gentry plans to return to USC football for the 2025 season and hopes to finish his college career on a high note. In the meantime, Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn must figure out how to press forward. Edge rusher Anthony Lucas is also done for the year after suffering a lower-extremity injury against Penn State.

USC's defensive depth will immediately be challenged when the team visits the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) on Saturday. Containing a Billy Edwards Jr.-led offense that averages more than 300 passing yards per game will require plenty of creativity and grit. It is time to dig deep.