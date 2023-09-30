As USC takes the field this Saturday against Colorado, their offense will feature Brenden Rice. Brenden is the son of Mississippi Valley State alumnus and NFL legend Jerry Rice. Rice played for Colorado in the 2020 and 2021 seasons before transferring to USC. Rice says that was excited to get back to Colorado and play on Folsom field for the first time since he left the program.

“I can't wait to get to Folsom. Colorado's my first love, so seeing how Coach Sanders has transformed Colorado, it makes me happy. But at the same, going back [I feel] that nostalgia, it's a rivalry to me now, and I can't wait to go tear up Folsom,” he said in a video posted by Barstool Colorado.

Brenden Rice was a three-star recruit coming out of high school who committed to play for Colorado in 2019. He finished his career with the Buffaloes tallying 27 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. He joined the Trojans in 2021 and had a breakout season, finishing the year with 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns. His production this year has him on par to get a significant draft buzz, totaling 12 receptions for 257 yards and five touchdowns this season leading into the Colorado game.

Brenden Rice has a good model for success in his father Jerry Rice. While at Mississippi Valley State, Rice set many records and even finished 9th in Heisman trophy voting in 1984. He finished his career with 301 catches for 4,693 yards and 50 touchdowns en route to a legendary career in the NFL.