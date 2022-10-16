Jordan Addison winding up on crutches adds injury to insult in USC’s loss to Utah

The USC Trojans were downed in a thrilling matchup against Pac-12 rivals Utah on Saturday, and an injury to star wide receiver Jordan Addison only stands to add to the heartbreak within Lincoln Riley’s program. The Trojans were gutted after their hard-fought defeat against Utah, with quarterback Caleb Williams reduced to tears. The injury to Addison is just another big blow for USC football in the aftermath of their first loss of the year.

Via 247Sports, Riley didn’t have an immediate update on Addison’s status, who left the game in the third quarter after sustaining a leg injury.

Speaking on the injuries to Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry, Riley said, “They couldn’t finish the game, so we’ll see. We’re fortunate, we have a bye week ahead of us.”

Addison sustained what appeared to be an ankle injury during the third quarter after getting tangled up with a defender. He was taken to the medical tent on the sideline after being examined by team medical staff for a few minutes on the field. Addison did not return to the game and was seen on the sideline carrying crutches after making his exit.

The 43-42 shootout was USC’s first loss of the year, and they’ll be hoping that Jordan Addison can use the bye week to get back to full strength. The Trojans are slated to face Arizona on October 29 in their next Pac-12 matchup, at which point Addison will hopefully be back to 100 percent.

Across seven games this season, Addison has 39 receptions for 585 yards and seven touchdowns. The former Pitt transfer leads USC football in all major receiving categories.