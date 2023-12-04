USC Trojans HC Lincoln Riley states that quarterback Caleb Williams will skip the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

The USC Trojans football team finished the season with a 7-5 record, missing out on the Pac-12 title game and ending as a disappointment in Lincoln Riley's second year with the program. The big question was regarding star quarterback Caleb Williams and whether or not he would play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

On Monday we got our answer from Riley himself, and Williams will not play, as expected, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

‘Lincoln Riley just said that Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl (as expected).'

This was the expectation all along, and with Williams likely the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it certainly makes sense. He stated recently that he was still a ‘game-time decision‘ on whether or not he would head for the NFL, but this essentially signals his decision.

Despite the disappointing campaign for USC, Wiliams put up huge numbers. He finished the year with 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns with just five interceptions, with three of those coming in the loss to Notre Dame.

With the expectation that he is headed for the NFL Draft, it will likely be between Caleb Williams and North Carolina QB Drake Maye for the top pick.

The Trojans were pegged for a Pac-12 title game and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff at the start of the season, so the Holiday Bowl is definitely not what the players, coaches, or fans were hoping for.

The USC football program has already begun to make changes and hired former UCLA DC D'Anton Lynn to replace Alex Grinch in a massive move.

But, the USC season will end with Caleb Williams not suiting up against Louisville, who lost to Florida State in the ACC title game.

The Holiday Bowl will take place at Petco Park in San Diego on December 27.