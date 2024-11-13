The USC football program was placed on probation earlier this week, following an investigation that revealed coaching violations. Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the interpretation of the NCAA rules that USC violated was “going to be different in a hundred different places,” per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

As part of the punishment, USC will pay a $50,000 fine after the NCAA found the program violated rules regarding the number of coaches allowed to be engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during the 2022 season and spring of 2023.

“You see the level of penalties that were levied,” Riley said. “If it’s something serious, they’re going to suspend the head coach.”

The Trojans have hit a rough patch in the 2024-25 season, and the recent blemish that has made its way to the team for the future hasn't helped matters.

Lincoln Riley and USC football's outlook for the rest of the season

“As part of the investigation, the NCAA and USC agreed that football coach Riley had “violated head coach responsibility rules” in failing to monitor the circumstances that led to the violations. Due to some of those violations occurring before NCAA rule changes in January 2023 and since Riley “was not personally involved in the violations nor aware of the violations at the time the infractions occurred,” the NCAA chose not to suspend him, per Kartje.

USC football is looking to salvage what's remaining of its season, as the Trojans' 3-1 start quickly has fallen apart, dropping four of their last five games.