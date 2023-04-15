A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The USC Trojans had their spring game on Saturday, but it featured just a minimal appearance from star quarterback Caleb Williams. The star USC football signal-caller only saw action for just a series and spent most of the game watching backup Miller Moss and freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson split the snaps from under center.

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley said after the game that the Trojans simply had more to gain in giving Moss and Nelson more playing time than Williams. After all, Caleb Williams is a proven asset already and one that is unquestionably the QB1 of the team in the 2023 college football season.

“Those snaps are way more valuable to those guys,” USC football sideline boss Lincoln Riley said about letting Moss and Nelson play more than Williams, per Paolo Uggetti of ESPN. That said, Riley also said that Caleb Williams can still improve on his “situation mastery.”

Riley also added: “There’s learning the position, there’s learning the offense, there’s learning the routes, there’s learning how to execute. And then you take it and the game situation can change a lot of that and you have to be able to process that so quickly. We’ve really worked hard on that. It was good last year, it needs to be great this year.”

In 2022, Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy after recording 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 14 games for USC football.

The Trojans will open their 2023 season on Aug. 26 against the San Jose State Spartans at home.