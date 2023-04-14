When the Arizona Cardinals made the move to fire Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, many questioned what his future would be in the sport. But just months after hitting the open market, and a trip to Thailand, Kingsbury has already found his next home. For the foreseeable future, he will be joining Lincoln Riley and USC as an offensive analyst that will be working with Caleb Williams and the team’s quarterbacks.

In 2022, Riley built an elite USC offense that was headlined by Caleb Williams. But with the arrival of Kliff Kingsbury, this unit could now look to put up even bigger numbers in 2023. In addition, no player on the roster could benefit more from his arrival than Williams.

Here’s how the arrival of Lincoln Riley could affect Caleb Williams and the USC offense in 2023.

In his lone season at Oklahoma in 2021, Caleb Williams showed that he had all of the tools to become an elite quarterback prospect. He finished his freshman season throwing for 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he added 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Following Lincoln Riley’s decision to take over as USC’s head coach in 2022, Caleb Willams opted to enter the transfer portal and join his head coach. As he took the field for the Trojans’, he took his game to new heights.

While playing in 14 games last season, Caleb Williams was dominant. On his way to taking home the Heisman, he threw for 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. On the ground, he added 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Williams has consistently shown that he can extend plays with his legs and has the ability to do elite things on the football field. While he appears to be a near-perfect prospect, there is still room for improvement.

While Kliff Kingsbury struggled to find success in the NFL, he has proven that he can help elevate a quarterbacks game. During his collegiate tenure, he did just that on several occasions.

Kliff Kingsbury played a key role in developing Patrick Mahomes, Johnny Manziel, and Case Keenum during their times in college. He also did help develop Kyler Murray while with the Cardinals, even as things did not work out. With his history, he could very well add Caleb Williams to this list.

The most intriguing aspect of Kingsbury’s arrival could very well be his history with Mahomes. Over their three seasons together at Texas Tech, Mahomes became a star. In total, he threw for 11,252 passing yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. On the ground, he added 845 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns over this stretch.

In Mahomes’ final collegiate season, he threw for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

When watching Caleb Williams on the field, it is difficult to not see slight comparisons to that of Mahomes’ playstyle. Much like Mahomes, Williams has an elite arm talent, the ability to create and extend plays with his legs, and can do things that very few quarterbacks can do on the field.

Given that Kliff Kingsbury can help Williams also reach this level, this USC offense could be near unstoppable next season. As both Riley and Kingsbury work to help develop Caleb Williams, the Heisman winner will have all of the opportunities to find success. He could also very well lead the team to a trip to the National Championship.