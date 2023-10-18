The USC football program suffered its first loss last week in blowout fashion by the score of 48-20 against Notre Dame, with the offensive line having its worst performance of the season, and head coach Lincoln Riley did not rule out making changes on that unit ahead of Saturday's game against Utah.

“We do have some other pieces there that we feel like can be part of it,” Lincoln Riley said, via Connor Morrissette of 247Sports. “Obviously, I think this is where playing some guys early, like we did this season, giving some different lineups experience, gives you some potential options, if you feel like you want to make a personnel change. We're going to evaluate that this week and see if that's the right thing.”

Caleb Williams struggled against Notre Dame, as he was under pressure consistently and turned the ball over multiple times. That will have to change for the USC football program to get a win against Utah. Riley went into what it will take to bounce back and get the win this weekend.

“I think the bigger thing for us is that we've just got to get back to playing more 11-man ball,” Riley said, via Morrissette. “There's a lot of good on tape, but the results have not consistently been there because there's not been a lot of 11-man ball offensively in the first half against Arizona and then for obviously big portions of the game against Notre Dame.”

USC dropped to No. 18 after the loss, but they are still undefeated in Pac-12 play. They have big tests coming up, starting with Utah this weekend. USC plays Cal the week after, then finish with three tough games against Washington, Oregon and UCLA.