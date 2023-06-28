Lincoln Riley and USC football just landed their latest big-time recruits for the 2024 class. Two 4-stars, Texas offensive lineman Makai Saina and California safety Marquis Gallegos will head to Southern California, according to Scott Schrader. Riley and the Trojans jumped Oregon and now rank seventh in the 2024 cycle, per 247Sports composite rankings.

USC football has now landed 12 4-star recruits for the 2024 class.

Saina ranks 24th among interior offensive linemen nationally and fourth in Texas. At 6-foot-4, 290 lbs, Saina brings some much needed size to the trenches for USC.

Gallegos ranks 21st among safeties nationally and third in California. Out of Sierra Canyon High School, he's classmates with USC basketball recruit Bronny James.

The Trojans are loaded at the skill positions, both currently and in the upcoming recruiting cycles. They just added another receiver yesterday in Ryan Pellum.

However, locking down big, impactful players on the offensive line and defensive front is a different story.

Riley is making some progress on improving those areas through the 2024 class. IOL Jason Zandamela, EDGE Kameryn Fountain, and OT Manasse Itete are big gets for the Trojans. Still, Riley will likely look to the transfer portal next offseason to bring in some elite talent.

USC's offensive line was strong in Riley's first season at the helm, but the Trojans already lost two starters to this year's draft. 2023's line projects to made up of several veterans who will be gone by next year. With undersized Malachi Nelson starting at quarterback in 2024, getting him good protection is critical.

Stopping the run defensively was the Trojans' biggest weakness with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Given USC is hanging on to him, the scheme isn't likely to change. That means the Riley needs to load up on the big fellas that can lock down the box.