Lincoln Riley and No. 23 USC football passed their first test of the season. With a 27-20 win in Las Vegas over the the No. 13 LSU Tigers, the Trojans sent shockwaves across the college football realm, while also giving Riley something to reminisce about.

During the postgame press conference following the Troians' victory, Riley admitted that late in the LSU game, he had a flashback about a 2021 showdown between his former team, the Oklahoma Sooners, and the Texas Longhorns, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The Trojans got the lead for good against LSU when transfer running back Woody Marks rushed for a 13-yard score to cap an eight-play drive late in the fourth quarter.

Riley said that USC football was merely trying to gain some more yards for a shorter field-goal attempt but Marks ended up scoring a touchdown instead, similar to how the Sooners defeated the Longhorns three years ago when Oklahoma football running back Kennedy Brooks found the end zone with three seconds remaining to break a tie and give his team a 55-48 victory.

“I told someone on the headset, ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if he creases this,'” Riley told reporters about Marks' touchdown. “And, of course, it happened.”

USC football wins in thrilling fashion against LSU

The Tigers brought a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. A Ja'Kobi Lane touchdown catch from a Miller Moss pass with under six minutes remaining in regulation gave USC football the lead. The Tigers tied the score at 20-20 after a field goal with 1:47 left in the final period. What took place next was a game-winning drive orchestrated by Moss. Before Marks' game-winning score, Moss reset the downs for the Trojans by connecting with Kyron Hudson for a 20-yard reception.

Moss impressed many with his performance in the LSU game. Inheriting the starting gig from Caleb Williams, who is now with the Chicago Bears, Moss earned more trust from USC football fans by passing for 378 yards and a touchdown with no picks on 27-of-36 completions. Ten different Trojans got at least a reception, with Hudson leading the team with 83 receiving yards on five catches, including one already being deemed as “Catch of the Year.”

After pulling off a mild upset against the Tigers, USC football could see its position in the Top 25 rankings improve.

The Trojans will go for their second win of the season on September 7 in a true home game against the Utah State Aggiues.