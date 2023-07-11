USC football, and also USC Baseball, is stoked to see dual-sport phenom Duce Robinson go undrafted in the 2023 MLB Draft. Lincoln Riley gets his 5-star tight end, and Andy Stankiewicz gets an elite outfielder without having to use a scholarship on him.

Robinson is the No. 1 TE in the class of 2023 and the No. 19 overall prospect in the country. He's also the No. 1 outfielder in the state of Arizona. So, despite his committment to USC football in March, Lincoln Riley couldn't be sure he actually have Robinson. Some speculated the two-sport athlete would leave football behind to play professional baseball.

However, it seems like the 30 MLB teams believed strongly enough that Robinson would choose the college football route. The 20th round of the MLB Draft came to a close Tuesday, and Robinson never got the call.

At 6-6, 230 lbs, Duce Robinson will make an immediate impact in Riley's high-powered offense. USC doesn't use tight ends heavily, but Robinson is too dangerous of a pass-catching threat to not utilize. He can line up in the slot or stretch to the outside as well. With a 6-10 wingspan, he's a matchup nightmare for corners, linebackers or safeties.

Robinson's physical upside is sky high, and he has strong hands and a strong route-running skillset to complement it. There is no ceiling for him playing with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Robinson also plans to play baseball at USC. Now, because he's already on a football scholarship, head baseball coach Andy Stankiewicz doesn't have to use one of his 11.7 scholarships on him. Robinson was a great high school outfielder and can also pitch. His fastball velocity was measured at 86 mph back in 2020, but he's obviously much bigger and stronger now.

Robinson is a great pickup for a USC baseball team that took a strong step in the right direction this year. Stankiewicz very quickly turned this program around, and Robinson will be a great addition to the foundation he has built in south-central Los Angeles.