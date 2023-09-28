The upcoming USC-Colorado game is extra special for USC football receiver Brendan Rice. Rice, who played for Colorado football from 2020-2021, is returning to Colorado's Folsom Field for the first time since transferring to USC.

The three-star recruit committed to play for the Buffaloes in 2019. When he originally entered the transfer portal in 2022, he wasn't sure he would leave Colorado. However, he changed his mind once USC called and he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play with star quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley.

When asked about returning to Colorado this weekend, Rice said, “I can't wait to get to Folsom. Colorado's my first love, so seeing how Coach Sanders has transformed Colorado, it makes me happy. But at the same, going back [I feel] that nostalgia, it's a rivalry to me now, and I can't wait to go tear up Folsom,” via Barstool Colorado.

Another storyline this Saturday: B Rice returning to Folsom pic.twitter.com/TC5ZxnWMrZ — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 28, 2023

In two years with the Buffaloes, Brendan Rice put up 27 receptions for 419 yards and five touchdowns. In his first year at USC, the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice had the best season of his college career recording 39 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns. After former Trojan receiver Jordan Addison left for the NFL, Rice is on pace to top that production this year. So far he's put up 12 receptions for 257 yards and five touchdowns, with an average of an astounding 21.4 yards per catch. He's also led his team in receiving yards each of the past two games.

USC-Colorado starts Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Big Noon Kickoff.