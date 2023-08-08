USC football's Lincoln Riley isn't concerned about the recruiting implications of Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten. He also reiterated that USC's own move to the Big Ten was not dependent on the actions of any other school.

“We're going to recruit locally and nationally as hard as we can,” Riley said, according to 247Sports. “We came here to win national championships. To win national championships, you're competing against everybody. So in my mind, nothing has changed.

“It doesn't matter what conference you're in, most schools in the country are going to come in and recruit Southern California. There are a lot of good players out here. I'm very confident in our brand and very confident in our approach. Our goals are completely unaffected by anything today.”

Southern California is home to some of the most elite high school football talent in the country. When USC football is at its peak, it has a heavy advantage recruiting in its own backyard. It's part of why USC was so dominant under Pete Carroll and before, in the '60s and '70s. Lincoln Riley's goal is to regain an iron hold on the elite recruits from high schools like Mater Dei.

All-in-all Riley didn't seem too surprised or worried by the dramatic conference realignment moves.

“I just want to say, our university and our leadership made the decision to go into the future with the Big Ten after this season because it was the best thing for USC,” he said. “It was not contingent on any other schools or anything else. We don't make decisions here at USC based on anyone else. We do what's best for our university and what's best for our student athletes. So my reaction today is I have no reaction. We're trying to win the Pac-12 and then we'll deal with the Big Ten when the time comes.”