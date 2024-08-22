Mike Macdonald is the new head honcho for the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming season. While they build new habits, Pete Carroll is still with the organization as an advisor. But, professional football is not the only thing that the aging schematic mastermind is thinking about. He is set to become a lecturer with the Trojans in the coming year. Lincoln Riley of the USC football program heard about this. It's safe to say that it piqued his interest.

Lincoln Riley is opening the doors for a reunion between the USC football program and Pete Carroll. The latter would coach the Trojans in a span of eight seasons from 2001 to 2009. After two national championships, Carroll would then move on to coach the Seahawks. Now, that commitment to the Seahawks has dwindled because he has given up that role to Mike Macdonald. So, what happens when the oldhead steps back into the portals of the Trojans? Riley posits that he should also be an advisor to the USC football program, via Chris Trevino of 247 Sports.

“I'd love to have him. He's great. Coach has been great to me. We've had a chance to catch up pretty often and check in with each other. He's been a great resource. And, you know, great person to be able to pick his brain, and he's been very good to me. So, yeah, shoot, I'm excited he's going to be here more and would be crazy not to take advantage of having him around, so whether it's in an official role or not, he's made it very clear that we've got a good open line of communication,” Riley declared.

Pete Carroll's time with the USC football program

The Trojans were one of the go-to programs if the dream was to get drafted into the NFL. Carroll all but proved that and the greatest stamp of his winning culture was an insane 34-game winning streak. Despite moving on to the Seahawks, he still kept an open line of communication with the USC football squad. Coach Riley appreciates this so much and hopes that this connection grows deeper.

“It's one that I appreciate and respect very much. I will always, never hesitate to pick up the phone and call him or to reach out to him. You know, because of obviously how successful he was as a coach, and he's also got a great knowledge of this place. I've been appreciative of his help and his friendship and be glad to have him around a lot more,” he added.

Carroll is only one of three head honchos to have won a Super Bowl and College Football National Championship. If there's one previous coach from the USC football program that they would want to be an advisor, it would be him.