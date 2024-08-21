Legendary USC football coach Pete Carroll is returning to campus to teach a class. Because of that, an old video of USC quarterback Matt Leinart making a return to campus resurfaced. Leinart returned to campus in 2022 to see if the students knew who he was, and despite his illustrious career, a lot of them didn’t recognize him. Leinart had a camera crew with him and he asked a lot of Trojans questions about him and the football team as they walked around campus. Leinart posted the video back in 2022, and people are now wondering if Pete Carroll will have a similar experience.

Pete Carroll will be back at USC in the spring to teach a class, but it’s unclear what he will be teaching. The legendary USC football coach told Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM on Tuesday about his teaching opportunity, and he is looking forward to it.

“I'm looking forward to that,” Carroll said. “It's going to be a really exciting endeavor when it's finalized and all that.”

Carroll was the head coach at USC from 2001-2009, and then he was the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2023. He decided to move on after last season, but there is still more that he can teach.

“I'm excited about it because there's more stuff to teach,” Carroll said. “There's more stuff to share. Everybody wants to know what I'm doing and all that, am I coaching or what am I doing, I'm working with some really fun people and some exciting opportunities to do some really cool stuff and putting things together … for others, so I'm going to keep working that way and see what happens.”

Mike Macdonald is the new head coach of the Seahawks

Now, Mike Macdonald is the new head coach in Seattle. Pete Carroll hasn’t talked to the new staff, but he has talked with Macdonald.

“I haven't talked to those guys at all,” Carroll said. “I ran into Mike in the parking lot one day, and it was a great chance to just, the two of us alone, to meet, say hey and kind of get greeted, and on we go. I have not had much to do with them in any way, and really I'm just watching the games a little bit when I see them on TV. I'm not paying that much attention to it because it just feels like it's the right thing to do to let them go. I don't really have any opinion other than they're really hardworking and it's a really smart group of guys, and I know that they have a good group around them to build on and it sounds like they've done some really good things. … With purpose I'm staying away from it and I'm not visiting with them at all.”

Carroll is done coaching for now, but it doesn’t sound like he is fully closing the door on it.

“I get asked it a lot and I'm pretty familiar with the answer now,” Carroll added. “I could coach tomorrow. I'm physically in the best shape I've been in in a long time. I'm ready to do all the activities that I'm doing and feeling really good about it. I could, but I don't really — I'm not desiring it at this point. This isn't the coaching season. We'll see what happens. I'm not waiting on it at all. I'm going ahead. I've got other things that I want to do that I'm excited about, and I'm going to see how all that goes. I'm not thinking that I'm holding my breath and that kind of thing. If it's been 40-something years, 48 years or whatever coaching, and that's it, I'll feel OK about that.”

Right now, coaching isn’t the focus for Pete Carroll, but teaching will be in the spring. We’ll see if he gets recognized around campus more than Matt Leinart did back in 2022.