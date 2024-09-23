In pursuit of compensation for using his name, image and likeness while playing USC football, Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his former school, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA. In the court filing, Bush argues that all three entities “earned significant compensation on the back of Bush's effort” according to a summary posted by Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports.

In the lawsuit, Bush highlights multiple revenue streams like television contracts, merchandise and media rights, which are all owed back in part because of Bush's collegiate career. Bush received no pay from the University of Southern California as an amateur athlete. Evan Selik, a lawyer representing Bush, spoke in a statement about the lawsuit's purpose.

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” Selik said in a statement. “It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly or their contributions.”

Recently, USC decided to reinstate Bush's No. 5 jersey, which had been retired and put on display at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This step was another piece of restoring Bush's legacy, as his Heisman Trophy was also reinstated this year.

Levi G. McCathern II, another lawyer representing Bush, expressed appreciation for USC football's attempt to correct these wrongs.

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations' unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush, however the delay in fixing this speaks volumes,” said McCathern II.

In another lawsuit, Bush is suing the NCAA for defamation for their claim that he was involved in a “pay-for-play” agreement with USC football.

Several other players are litigating the NCAA with NIL challenges. A House vs. NCAA class action case is nearing a legal settlement, which would open up revenue sharing and annual pay for current college players. There's potential for $2.8 billion in damages to be paid back to athletes.