The Trojans will be without wide receiver Makai Lemon in USC football's Week 4 matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday. After USC football head coach Lincoln Riley shut down questions regarding Bear Alexander, who will be sitting out the rest of the season to redshirt, he will have to gameplan for the Badgers without Lemon, one of his primary receivers, per On 3's Pete Nakos.

“USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, a source tells On3,” Nakos reported. “He exited in the first half of last week’s game at Michigan and was taken away in an ambulance, per the CBS broadcast.”

After posting four catches for 45 yards on the season, Lemon exited the first half of USC football's 27-24 loss to Michigan in Week 3.

Lincoln Riley says Makai Lemon is ‘doing good'

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley delivered a positive update on Makai Lemon's recovery. Perhaps the Trojans will see him back in action in Week 5 when they take on Minnesota.

“He’s doing good, he’s doing good, USC head coach Riley said this week. “He’s rebounded back well. I think as good as you could possibly hope for with that scary of a situation.

“… Was kind of a unique play, head ended up — kind of the whiplash effect and I think it was more of the helmet hitting the ground than the actual hit I think that caused it. Obviously never want to see that, and thankfully bounced back well and was able to fly home with us at night and is doing very well.”

The Trojans head coach added veteran safety Akili Arnold to the injured list as questionable earlier this week. Arnold started each of USC football's three games this season.

Riley will lean on slot receiver Jay Fair and wide receiver Josiah Zamora, who will most likely replace Lemon on kickoff return. As a freshman in 2023, Lemon had six receptions for 88 yards.