Mason Miller is finally a regular starting quarterback for USC football. After spending his first three years in college football in the shadows of the likes of Kedon Slovis and Caleb Williams, Moss now gets the chance to show everyone what he can do as the starter for the Trojans, as reported by Paolo Uggetti of ESPN.

“It took Moss all of spring practice and most of fall camp to officially secure the position, but in many ways, Moss may have won the job back in December,” wrote Uggetti.

“With Williams deciding to not play in the Holiday Bowl in anticipation of his NFL draft decision, Moss stepped into the starting role and made the most of his opportunity.”

In that bowl game against the Louisville Cardinals, Moss put on a show, sending a strong message to USC football why he should be the “next one. Moss led the Trojans versus the Cardinals by passing for 372 yards and six touchdowns with just an interception on 23-of-33 pass completions. He also rushed two times for 13 yards in a 42-28 victory.

One of the receivers who caught a touchdown from Moss at the Holiday Bowl fully believed at the time that the quarterback would win the QB1 role, which turned out to be the case several months later.

“What Miller did out there, it's something that's going to help us in the future, so personally, yes he did,” wide receiver Kyron Hudson said after the win over the Cardinals, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “I'm super excited for Miller. He waited his time and he's ready for it. He's the guy we need.”

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley could have opted to go with transfer Jayden Maiava as the successor for Williams, who is now with the Chicago Bears, but USC football ultimately elected to stick with Moss. Although just a sophomore, Maiava has more experience as a starter than Moss, having played 14 games in 2023 with the UNLV Rebels and passing for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in those contests.

In only nine appearances with the Trojans on the field, Moss has passed for 914 yards and nine touchdowns with only an interception on 71.7 percent completion rate. Those are great numbers, albeit off of a small sample of games.

Moss and the No. 23 Trojans will get tested right away in the 2024 season, as they will take on No. 13 LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium on Sep. 1.

Fans react on social media to USC football choosing Miller Moss as 2024 starter

Moss getting the starting gig for the USC QB position has sparked lots of reactions online.

“After what he did in the bowl game I’m excited to see this guy play,” said X user @gridirongage.

“Great, another Heisman ✌️” – @andybelichkov

“He deserves it but the other guy is good too. Considering the inexperience on the OL there's a good chance both will get plenty of playing time…” -@johnnymortonsup

“Loyalty and hard work rewarded! Thank you for staying, when you could have walked. Ball out this season man. Trojan Nation’s got your back! #FightOn✌🏾”@KingSteven87

“Will Lincoln Riley perform more magic with the talented Miller Moss? We will find out with a strong schedule ahead.” – @BigDaddyErac

“Hell be a number one draft choice when he decides to go to the NFL. But Riley will never win a National Title.” – @LowT64