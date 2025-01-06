The Lincoln Riley era at USC hasn't gone according to plan so far, as the Trojans have continued to get worse and worse since Riley has been there. In 2024, a disappointing season ended with a 7-6 record and fans are starting to look at the former Oklahoma head coach a little bit sideways.

It's safe to say the pressure is on Riley and USC heading into the 2025 season, so they have a very pivotal offseason ahead as they try to rebuild the roster into a contender in the Big Ten. Of course, that mission starts in the transfer portal, where USC made an intriguing addition in the secondary on Monday.

Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Longstreet has signed with USC, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Longstreet is the older brother of Husan Longstreet, a five-star quarterback prospect that has also signed with USC out of the class of 2025, so it makes sense how Riley was able to land him.

Kevin Longstreet spent his true freshman season at Louisville, where he was a redshirt after signing with the Cardinals in the class of 2023. He transferred to Texas A&M following the 2023 season.

In 2024, Longstreet failed to find the field consistently with Texas A&M, leading him to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season. He appeared in just one game, a 38-3 blowout of New Mexico State late in the season, and recorded one pass breakup. He will be looking to earn some more playing time at USC.

Husan Longstreet was one of the most highly-coveted players in the class of 2025. He isn't currently slated to start at quarterback for USC as a true freshman as long as Jayden Maiava is still there, but he has been billed as the future of USC football under center. Longstreet committed to the Trojans shortly after the decommitment of Julian Lewis, who flipped to go to Colorado.

Longstreet was a big-time recruit out of Centennial High School in California and chose USC over Auburn, Arizona State and others.