The USC Trojans football program landed former Wyoming offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon in the transfer portal, the guard announced in a Wednesday tweet.

“New blessings, excited for this journey…” he wrote.

A former unranked prospect out of Denver, Colo., Emmanuel Pregnon enrolled with the Wyoming Cowboys’ 2020 class. He was given a 4-star transfer grade by 247Sports and will join a 2023 recruiting class that ranked at No. 7 in the country with 10 enrollees and 12 other transfers. 4-star offensive lineman Elijah Paige and four 3-star linemen made up the offensive linemen who have enrolled or signed their letters of intent in USC’s 2023 football class.

Along with former Florida lineman Michael Tarquin, former Washington State lineman Jarrett Kingston, a 3-star lineman who officially signed with the Trojans in January, expressed his excitement about USC quarterback Caleb Williams in March.

“Having a Heisman-winning quarterback always helps,” Kingston said. “I knew I wanted a place that already has that side of things. The spotlight on Caleb will ultimately help the offensive line get the spotlight too.”

Emmanuel Pregnon will join a slew of defensive additions USC brought aboard through the football transfer portal, including Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, Georgia State edge rusher Jamil Muhammad and Texas A&M lineman Anthony Lucas.

“We brought in some good players up front. There’s no question about it,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said during spring practice. “And we’ve got a few more coming. There’s more competition. There’s less of a gap between what was good for us last year on the front and then kind of the gap between the next level was too big.

“The gap is much smaller. There’s a lot more competition, a lot more talent. I think this group has shown they have an opportunity to be more difficult for offenses to block than our group last year.”