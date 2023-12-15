USC football landed a much needed commitment to help their defense.

The USC football team finished the regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record, but the good news for the Trojans is that they know exactly what they need to work on in the offseason: defense. The USC defense was one of the worst in the Pac-12 this year, and the Trojans are already attacking the transfer portal/recruiting world for new talent.

USC football got good news on Friday as 2024 three-star EDGE Lorenzo Cowan announced on Twitter that he is committed to play for the Trojans. Cowan was recently committed to Kentucky football, but after a recent visit to USC, he flipped over to the Trojans.

This is a big get for the Trojans as they desperately need to improve on defense. Lorenzo Cowan likely isn't going to be the type of player to come in and get significant playing time in his first season at USC, but with the way the defense performed this year, you never know. Everyone is going to be competing hard for starting spots.

Cowan is a three-star prospect on 247 Sports, and he currently attends Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia. He is ranked as the #1020 player in the 2024 class, the #70 EDGE and the #121 player in the state of Georgia. His rankings aren't particularly high, but he was an important target for the USC football coaching staff, and they got him.

The offseason hasn't even started yet for USC, but they have already made a lot of big moves to improve their defense before next season. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired a few weeks before the regular season concluded in a move that had been looming for awhile, and the Trojans have since hired D'Anton Lynn from crosstown rival UCLA to fill the DC opening. Now USC is picking up some recruiting momentum, and things seems to be headed in the right direction for this defense.

USC has one more game this season as they will take on Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. The Trojans and Cardinals will square off at Petco Park in San Diego on December 27th at 8:00 ET. Louisville is 10-3 and ranked #15 in the country, so it was a bit surprising see them draw USC for their bowl. The spread reflects that as the Cardinals are favored by 7.5.