By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

USC Trojans star defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu has made a decision regarding his future. The nation’s sack leader is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

During his three seasons at USC, Tuli Tuipulotu became one of the most dominant pass rushers across the nation. He now has his sights set on the NFL.

Just a day after USC’s loss in the Cotton Bowl, Tuipulotu took to Twitter to make his announcement.

“Growing up, my dream was always to play at USC. From the first time I stepped foot on campus at USC, I knew this would be my home. There is no greater feeling than playing in front of our incredible fans at the coliseum while trying to chase greatness and follow in the footsteps of many USC legends. My time at USC was a special one that I wouldn’t trade for anything and I will always cherish the memories from my time here.” wrote Tuipulotu.

He finished by writing, “Although the outcome of this season was not what we wanted or expected, I gave this university, the fans, the coaches, and my teammates everything I have! With that being said, I am declaring for the 2023 NFL draft and fulfilling my dreams of playing in the National Football League.”

Over his first two seasons, Tuipulotu showed potential. In 17 total games, he recorded 70 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Heading into year three, Tuli Tuipulotu took the nation by storm. He recorded 46 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 13.5 total sacks, the most in the nation.

Coming off of his explosive season, Tuipulotu’s draft stock is at an all-time high. He has the potential to make an impact from day one in the NFL.