The 2022 season was a fantastic one for USC football, until it wasn’t. The Trojans were just one win away from the College Football Playoff, but a blowout loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game knocked them out of contention. To add insult to injury, the Trojans gave up a massive comeback against Tulane in the Cotton Bowl to finish 11-3.

That said, USC still made huge strides in 2022, its first season with Lincoln Riley in charge. Keep in mind, the Trojans were just 4-8 in 2021, so to make it that far is commendable even with the poor finish. If anything, the 2022 season could be a sign of what’s to come for the Trojans.

With a full offseason to work with this time, Riley put together a much better recruiting class in 2023. According to 247Sports, the Trojans finished with the 12th-best recruiting class, a massive jump from their 70th-ranked class in 2022. Last year’s ranking was understandable given Riley’s late arrival, but improving it was crucial to maintaining success, and USC succeeded.

While Riley’s first high school class was a dud, his first transfer class was a slam dunk. The Trojans had the best transfer class in 2022, featuring stars like Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison. In 2023, the Trojans are near the top of the transfer rankings once again.

USC currently has the third-best transfer class in the country, only behind Colorado and LSU. With stars like defensive lineman Anthony Lucas and wideout Dorian Singer, it’s easy to see why this class ranks so high. Beyond the stars, though, other transfers will also have a chance to shine with their new team.

Without further ado, let’s meet USC’s sneakiest transfer portal move.

USC football’s sneakiest transfer portal move: DL Jack Sullivan

At first glance, Jack Sullivan may not seem that impressive. After all, he had just 85 tackles, 13.5 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble in five seasons at Purdue. Those five seasons are also a concern, as it means he will only have one more season of eligibility.

With this in mind, what makes this move such a good one? Well, the devil is in the details.

First off, Sullivan has continued to improve each season of his career. He notched his first sack in 2020, then 2.5 in 2021, and finally 5.5 in 2022. If this upward trend continues, then it bodes very well for USC football next season.

Secondly, it’s important to put those numbers into context. While 5.5 sacks may not seem like a lot, Sullivan actually led the Boilermakers in sacks last season. In that sense, it becomes clear how important he was to Purdue.

On that note, Sullivan will be joining a much better pass rush than what he had at Purdue. For all of the criticism Alex Grinch’s defense rightfully took last year, the Trojans were actually very good at getting after the quarterback. USC finished the season with 40 sacks, only one behind Utah for most in the Pac-12.

However, the Trojans will have to replace a lot of production on that front. Tuli Tuipulotu, who led the country with 13.5 sacks in 2022, is moving on to the NFL after an outstanding season. In fact, three of the five Trojans who had three or more sacks last season are no longer with the team, and three of four starting defensive linemen are new. Sullivan is one of those four, and he will have some big shoes to fill.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Sullivan. If he can answer those questions, though, he will be a star for USC football.