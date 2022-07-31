USC’s Lincoln Riley has fiery response to Pat Narduzzi’s Jordan Addison tampering accusation

The college football season is right around the corner and things are really starting to heat up. That’s not just on the field either. During the offseason, the 2021 Biletnikoff winner, Jordan Addison, transferred from Pittsburgh to USC, prompting Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi to accuse the Trojans of tampering.

Until Sunday, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley had been quiet on the subject. That’s no longer the case. He spoke out while at the Pac-12 media days on Sunday, addressing that topic, captured by 247Sports’ Jordan Crawford.

“When someone challenges that with no facts and only emotion, do you take it personally? Absolutely you do… We recruited Jordan just like we did every other transfer. Jordan got in the transfer portal. Jordan came on a visit to USC. Despite all the negative things that were put out magically by somebody, he’s a kid that’s all about ball.”

Addison had an unbelievable year last season at Pittsburgh. He finished with 1,593 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Those numbers rank second all-time in school history to the legendary Larry Fitzgerald. The new NIL system has created a lot of havoc. Incorporate the transfer portal and you are bound to have things like this happen.

Riley expanded on exactly how the visit went.

“All he wanted to do his entire visit was talk ball,” Riley said. “We literally missed several of the meals and entertainment we had scheduled just so we could watch more film and talk more ball… I think he’s been really, really misrepresented throughout this whole thing.”

Riley shocked the college football world this offseason by leaving Oklahoma for USC. It appears his recruiting abilities were not overhyped. The Trojans are likely ahead of schedule for the program’s rebuild.