As USC star Juju Watkins gears up for her second season in College Basketball, she has landed a huge NIL deal with Gatorade that puts her in the company of Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark per a report by On3. Watkins' move is noteworthy as she will collaborate with Gatorade to engage with the next generation of elite athletes. This includes supporting the Gatorade Player of the Year program and participating in future Gatorade marketing campaigns. Watkins herself is a former Gatorade Player of the Year.

“Gatorade has been a part of my life for years, especially after being named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023, so I’m excited to officially be a member of the family. Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a huge milestone for me as I look towards the future,” Watkins said in a statement.

Watkins's star power is rising in college basketball. She had a phenomenal rookie season for USC, finishing the year averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists as the Lady Trojans fought for a National Championship appearance but were ultimately ousted by Bueckers and UConn. Watkins also made history as the all-time leading scorer for freshmen in NCAA Division I women’s basketball, amassing 920 points and breaking a record that had been in place since the 1983-84 season, previously held by Tina Hutchinson of San Diego State with 898 points.

But, the multitalented Trojan guard is making smooth moves off the court that could set a precedent in the NIL marketplace for women athletes. Watkins recently signed an extension with Nike which is the richest shoe endorsement in women's basketball history.

Watkins initially signed with Nike while she was in high school in 2022 and was part of a class that featured Bronny James and Caitlin Clark. The discussions, led by Rich Paul and her agent Jade-Li English, were finalized Tuesday, per a report by ESPN. While the numbers are currently undisclosed, the deal is certainly a great representation of her immense talents.

Now, Watkins joins Gatorade as she looks to begin a season in which she looks to put the Trojans back on track for a national championship. USC kicks off its season against Ole Miss in the Aflac Oui-Play Game on November 4th at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.