For the second year in a row, the USC women's basketball is going to dance in March, thanks in large part to super freshman JuJu Watkins, who has the opportunity to become an even larger college basketball figure depending on how the Trojans perform in March Madness.
College basketball fans show love for JuJu Watkins after the Trojans secured No. 1 seed
In any case, JuJu Watkins, who won the 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award and earned a Pac-12 All-Defensive Team nod, is already getting a ton of praise from adoring college basketball fans after the USC women's basketball secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“The JuJu Watkins effect USC is a #1 Seed. What an incredible turnaround,” said Tyler DeLuca.
“JuJu Watkins isn’t the next star, she’s already here man!” declared X user @MG_Schindler.
Absolute pandemonium at USC as the women’s team is officially announced as a no. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. JuJu Watkins and McKenzie Forbes celebrate. Lots of hugs. Dancing. pic.twitter.com/V404bksG7D
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 18, 2024
“Never been a women’s basketball fan, but Juju Watkins about to put me on game,” shared @parlayraina.
“Have to give respect to USC and Juju Watkins,” chimed in @therealValverde.
“JuJu Watkins is a bucket🔥 the next in line to wear the crown. Watch out for USC,” stated @run_dlc_91.
JuJu Watkins and the Trojans finished second in the Pac-12 regular season standings, but they also won the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament by beating the Stanford Cardinal in the finals, 74-61. Even if the Trojans lost that game to Stanford, they still would have made it to the NCAA Tournament given their overall resume in the 2023-24 college basketball season. Nevertheless, that victory over Stanford further cemented the fact that USC is one of the best teams in the nation heading into the March Madness.
Watkins, averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in her first season with USC women's basketball, scored just nine points in the Stanford game, but she erupted for 33 points with 10 rebounds in USC's 80-70 double-overtime win over the UCLA Bruins in the semifinals of the conference tournament.
With Watkins leading her team, the Trojans have cobbled up an impressive 26-5 overall record ahead of the NCAA Tournament. USC basketball is a heavy favorite to take care of business in its first assignment in the tournament against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders this coming Friday.